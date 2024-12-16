Brent Monson hired as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive coordinator

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Brent Monson as the team’s defensive coordinator, 3DownNation has confirmed. The news was first reported by TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Monson had agreed to become defensive coordinator with the Toronto Argonauts but ran into a contractual snag, leaving Scott Milanovich and the rival Ticats to take advantage.

The 39-year-old joined the Calgary Stampeders in 2010 as their strength and conditioning coach before serving as the position coach at linebacker, defensive line, and running back, helping the team win Grey Cups in 2014 and 2018. He became the team’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and served in the role until 2024.

The Argonauts had Kevin Eiben and William Fields serve as co-defensive coordinators this past season, winning the Grey Cup in upset fashion over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Fields has gone on to become the defensive coordinator with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Hamilton, Ont. native started his coaching career with the Steel City Ironmen in the Ontario Varsity Football League. He also coached for Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Steeltown.

In August, the Ticats fired Mark Washington and hired Chris Jones to finish the 2024 season as the team’s defensive coordinator. Hamilton finished the year 7-11 and did not qualify for the CFL playoffs, allowing 557 points — the most in the three-down league.