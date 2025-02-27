Toronto Argonauts sign former NFL draft pick, Super Bowl champion DB Armani Watts

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Armani Watts to their training camp roster.

The 28-year-old was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 124th overall, by the Kansas City Chiefs. He would go on to appear in 53 regular-season games for the team over the next four seasons, recording 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Watts also dressed for nine playoff games, including two Super Bowls, and won an NFL title in 2019.

The native of Richmond, Cal. was last under contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and was placed on injured reserve following a preseason ankle injury.

Collegiately, Watts attended Texas A&M University. In 48 games, the five-foot-11, 205-pound safety recorded 327 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two blocked kicks, earning first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American honours as a senior.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 10-8 and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Semi-Final and Montreal Alouettes in the East Final to qualify for the Grey Cup where they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 6 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.