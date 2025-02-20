Retired CFL all-star Lucky Whitehead hired as receivers coach, special teams coordinator for Virginia high school

Former CFL receiver Lucky Whitehead has been hired as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Fredericksburg, Va.

The native of nearby Manassas, Va. announced his retirement from pro football last Friday after 10 years split between the NFL and CFL. He played 68 games over five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions, establishing himself as a fan favourite for his explosive plays and amusing antics.

The 32-year-old caught 262 passes for 3,307 yards and 13 touchdowns while carrying the ball 18 times for 129 yards and another score, earning All-CFL honours in 2021 with B.C. He also fielded 80 punts for 794 yards, 43 kickoffs for 1073 yards, and seven missed field goals for 256 yards, running back a major in each form of return.

Prior to coming to Canada, Whitehead dressed for 30 NFL games with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, recording nine receptions for 64 yards, 33 kickoff returns for 846 yards, and 44 punt returns for 305 yards.

The Saint Michael Warriors play in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. The team has won two VISAA Division III state championships since it’s founding in 2018 and finished as the runner-up after earning elevation to Division I in 2024.