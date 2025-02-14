Former all-star CFL receiver Lucky Whitehead retires from pro football

Receiver Lucky Whitehead has announced his retirement from professional football after five seasons in the CFL.

The 32-year-old made the announcement via his Instagram account on Friday. His full statement can be read below.

“After much consideration, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from professional football. This is a choice that comes with a heavy heart, as football has been my life for the past 10 years.

I’m deeply grateful to all the organizations that believed in me, as well as the coaches, trainers, and teammates who have been a part of this incredible journey. Each of you has contributed to my growth and success in ways I will never forget.

To my teammates who have become family, thank you for everything. We’ve shared not

just victories and defeats, but moments that will last a lifetime. Our bond goes beyond the

field, and I’m proud of what we’ve built together. Our story doesn’t end here.

To my fans, thank you for your unwavering support — through both the highs and the lows. You’ve been my motivation and strength, helping me push through the tough days and celebrating with me on the good ones. I am thankful for every moment, every challenge, and every victory. As I close this chapter, I look forward to the next phase of my life with optimism and gratitude. The future holds new opportunities, and I’m excited to see what comes next. Thank you all for everything.”

Whitehead wrapped up his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, the same team that brought him to the CFL in 2019. He dressed for 10 games, catching 14 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown while returning 47 punts for 524 yards and 22 kickoffs for 477 yards. His final game was the team’s 111th Grey Cup loss to Toronto, in which he committed a pivotal fumble on special teams.

The native of Mannassas, Va. played 68 games with the Bombers and B.C. Lions, quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite for his explosive plays and amusing antics. Offensively, he caught 262 passes for 3,307 yards and 13 touchdowns while carrying the ball 18 times for 129 yards and another score, earning All-CFL honours in 2021 with B.C. He also fielded 80 punts for 794 yards, 43 kickoffs for 1073 yards, and seven missed field goals for 256 yards, running back a major in each form of return.

Prior to coming to Canada, Whitehead dressed for 30 NFL games with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, recording nine receptions for 64 yards, 33 kickoff returns for 846 yards, and 44 punt returns for 305 yards.

The Florida Atlantic product was not under contract with a CFL team at the time of his retirement after becoming a free agent on February 11.