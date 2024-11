John Hodge and JC Abbott analyze the Toronto Argonauts beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup, the finger injury suffered by Zach Collaros, Ka’Deem Carey bashing the Calgary Stampeders, the Edmonton Elks hiring Ed Hervey as their general manager, this weekend’s Vanier Cup, Bo Levi Mitchell wanting a new contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Grey Cup TV ratings.

