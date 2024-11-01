CFL regular season television ratings down six percent in 2024 on TSN

The Canadian Football League’s regular season television ratings declined in 2024, falling 6.2 percent year-over-year.

The league drew an average audience of 454,000 on TSN during the regular season, not including RDS French-language broadcasts or streaming. It also remains unclear how broadcasts performed internationally on CBS Sports Network and CFL+.

TSN’s highest single-game rating occurred when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visited the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the annual Labour Day Classic, drawing an audience of 869,300. The lowest rating came when the Ottawa Redblacks visited the Montreal Alouettes on June 20, garnering an average of 226,100 viewers. The game competed against the Copa América match between Canada and Argentina and was a blowout as the Alouettes led 30-1 at halftime.

Despite the year-over-year drop, this season’s ratings remain up 5.0 percent from 2022. All figures in this article were exclusively reported weekly by 3DownNation during the regular season and have not been confirmed by Bell Media or the CFL.

It should be noted that viewership for the Aug. 16 game between Montreal and Saskatchewan was only reported as a combined figure of 652,300 and didn’t include a breakdown between TSN and RDS. A Bell Media source indicated this may have been due to a water main break at RDS headquarters, though it remains unclear if this figure was a TSN-only rating or a combined TSN-RDS rating. As such, we used it in both categories, meaning the matchup’s TSN rating is slightly inflated or the RDS rating is slightly deflated.

TSN ratings by team

Winnipeg Blue Bombers — 565,300 (-1.9 percent year-over-year)

Saskatchewan Roughriders — 526,400 (-13.9 percent)

CFL average — 483,900 (-6.2 percent)

Edmonton Elks — 473,400 (-6.6 percent)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats — 456,500 (+2.5 percent)

B.C. Lions — 451,900 (-12.1 percent)

Toronto Argonauts — 420,800 (-6.1 percent)

Calgary Stampeders — 415,400 (-15.1 percent)

Montreal Alouettes — 397,600 (+4.8 percent)

Ottawa Redblacks — 378,700 (-1.6 percent)

TSN and RDS combined ratings by team

Montreal Alouettes — 628,400 (+13.2 percent year-over-year)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers — 589,500 (-1.4 percent)

Saskatchewan Roughriders — 541,400 (-12.8 percent)

Edmonton Elks — 505,700 (-2.1 percent)

CFL average — 505,300 (-3.4 percent)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats — 484,000 (+2.1 percent)

B.C. Lions — 470,300 (-12.2 percent)

Toronto Argonauts — 457,400 (-3.8 percent)

Calgary Stampeders — 449,200 (-12.7 percent)

Ottawa Redblacks — 421,600 (+1.3 percent)