Calgary Stampeders part ways with coordinators Mark Kilam, Brent Monson

The Calgary Stampeders have parted ways with three assistant coaches, including special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam, defensive coordinator Brent Monson, and defensive line coach Juwan Simpson.

“As an organization, we felt some changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “We thank these coaches for their contributions to the organization and wish them the best.”

Kilam joined the Stampeders in 2005 as their strength and conditioning coach and a defensive assistant. The 45-year-old native of Lethbridge, Alta. became the club’s special teams coordinator in 2010 and took on the added role of assistant head coach in 2019. He won three Grey Cups during his tenure in Calgary.

Monson was hired as the team’s strength and conditioning coach in 2010 and periodically took on the added roles of linebackers coach, defensive line coach, and running backs coach. The 39-year-old native of Hamilton, Ont. became Calgary’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and finished his run with the Stampeders with two Grey Cups.

Simpson played eight seasons at linebacker with Calgary, earning two West Division all-star selections. He rejoined the team in 2023 as defensive line coach, a role he held for two years.

“Mark was a loyal soldier and an integral part of our Grey Cup-winning seasons,” said Dickenson. “No one worked harder than Brent and he gave us everything he had. Simpson’s connection with the Stampeders goes back to 2008 and we appreciate everything he did for our organization as a player and as a coach. We thank them all and wish them well in the future.”

The Stampeders finished last in the West Division at 5-12-1, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004. It was previously announced that Dickenson will return as the club’s head coach and general manager in 2025.