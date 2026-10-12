CJFL unveil 2026 conference all-star teams

All three conferences in the Canadian Junior Football League have announced their all-star teams for the 2026 season.
The Sault College Cougars lead the way nationally with 11 total OFC all-star selections, highlighted by running back Sam Mustapha. The Regina Thunder topped the PFC with 10 all-stars, led by running back Peter Boersch, while the Okanagan Sun boast 10 BCFC all-stars, including three-time honouree Parker Kellington.
The Langley Rams finished fourth with eight selections, followed by the Calgary Colts and Winnipeg Rifles with six each. The Kamloops Broncos (0-10) are the only team in the country without a single conference all-star.
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The CJFL All-Canadian teams will be selected from the conference all-stars at a later date.
The rights to all CJFL players who have not previously played U Sports or NCAA football are held by their regional CFL team until they age out. Notable current players who went directly from the CJFL to the CFL include Logan Ferland (Thunder), Jevon Cottoy (Rams/Colts), Sean Whyte (Rams), Kelon Thomas (Sun), Kieran Poissant (Westshore Rebels), and Jacob Bond (Sun).
CJFL playoffs are already underway across the country. The Sault College Cougars (8-0) and London Beefeaters (4-4) will meet in the OFC Final next weekend, while the Regina Thunder (7-1) and Saskatoon Hilltops (4-4) are slated to face off in the PFC Final after semi-final victories on Sunday. The BCFC semi-finals will take place the same weekend, with the Langley Rams (9-1) taking on the Vancouver Island Raiders (5-5) and the Okanagan Sun (8-2) hosting the Westshore Rebels (7-3).
Champions from the PFC and OFC will meet in the national semi-final for a chance to meet the BCFC champion in the Canadian Bowl on November 8.
The full list of conference all-stars can be found below.
*denotes player with previous all-star selection
Ontario Football Conference (OFC)
QB Emerson Peterkin, Sault College Cougars
RB Sam Mustapha, Sault College Cougars*
RB Miltiadis Koulelis, Hamilton Hurricanes
REC Evan Benoit-Fray, Quinte Riptides
REC Zack Pereira, Hamilton Hurricanes
REC Rylan Varcoe, Sault College Cougars
REC Brandon Visouvath, London Beefeaters
OL William Brine, Sault College Cougars*
OL Zephi Brooks, Hamilton Hurricanes*
OL Braxton Clarke, Sault College Cougars
OL Michael Lawrence, London Beefeaters
OL John Lemalu, Sault College Cougars
DL Noah Williams, London Beefeaters**
DL Chris Rivero, St. Clair College Saints*
DL George Limb, Sault College Cougars*
DL Colby Delves, Ottawa Sooners
DL Hunter Hall, St. Clair College Saints
LB Grant Mathewson, Sault College Cougars*
LB Ethan Carchidi, Sault College Cougars
LB Sincere Green, London Beefeaters
LB Ivan Omofoma, Ottawa Sooners
DB Christian Barsic, Sault College Cougars
DB Russell Beaubrun, Sault College Cougars
DB Tylin Davis, St. Clair College Saints
DB Declan Cullen, London Beefeaters
DB Tyson Pahl, Hamilton Hurricanes
K Talon Sajkovski, St. Clair College Saints
P Nate Carter, St. Clair College Saints
Prairie Football Conference (PFC)
QB Riley Element, Winnipeg Rifles*
RB Peter Boersch, Regina Thunder*
RB Zion Dogbe-Brown, Calgary Colts
REC Jarome Penner, Winnipeg Rifles*
REC Jordayne Falconer, Calgary Colts*
REC Tanner Donovel, Regina Thunder
REC Luke Bednarek, Saskatoon Hilltops
OL Tristan Rapchalk, Regina Thunder*
OL Arthur Santos-Lobao, Regina Thunder
OL Bjorn Nelson, Edmonton Huskies
OL Demarco Espinoza-Mattoon, Edmonton Wildcats
OL Jaden Sawatzky, Winnipeg Rifles
DL Jonathan Kampen, Regina Thunder*
DL Liam Sellwood, Regina Thunder
DL Izzy Opanubi, Winnipeg Rifles
DL Adam Bangura, Edmonton Wildcats
LB Cohen McCluskey, Winnipeg Rifles
LB Zaden Taylor, Saskatoon Hilltops
LB Owen Effa, Regina Thunder
LB Kaige Houle, Edmonton Huskies
DB Connor Jones, Calgary Colts
DB Marcus Butz, Regina Thunder
DB Taylor Innes, Calgary Colts
DB Jake Mayo, Regina Thunder*
DB Kian Ruiter, Winnipeg Rifles
K Harry Case, Regina Thunder
P Lucas Hryniuk, Calgary Colts
RET Jordayne Falconer, Calgary Colts
British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC)
QB Darryl Overstreet Jr., Langley Rams
RB Tyson Godspower, Langley Rams
RB Jaxon Allan, Okanagan Sun
REC Zion Brown, Westshore Rebels*
REC Emmanuel Brown, Langley Rams
REC Andrew Brown, Prince George Kodiaks
REC Davontae Mozee, Okanagan Sun
OL Riley Brisebois, Langley Rams*
OL Marino Dujela, Westshore Rebels*
OL Timi Gagophien, Okanagan Sun
OL Hunter Henderson, Langley Rams
OL Parker Kellington, Okanagan Sun**
DL Shaquille Roman, Langley Rams
DL Michael Sneed, Okanagan Sun
DL Tani Wisdom, Vancouver Island Raiders*
DL Aden Wiser, Valley Huskers
LB Cade Handy, Langley Rams
LB Liam O’Flynn, Okanagan Sun
LB Max Shippam, Vancouver Island Raiders*
DB C.J. Augustine, Langley Rams*
DB Aiden Beitel, Vancouver Island Raiders
DB Isaiah Boutin, Westshore Rebels
DB Glen Kodua, Okanagan Sun
DB Teshaine Peach, Okanagan Sun
DB Cole Shanks, Valley Huskers
K Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun
P Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun**