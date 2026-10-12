CJFL unveil 2026 conference all-star teams

Photo: Wanda Harron Photography

All three conferences in the Canadian Junior Football League have announced their all-star teams for the 2026 season.

The Sault College Cougars lead the way nationally with 11 total OFC all-star selections, highlighted by running back Sam Mustapha. The Regina Thunder topped the PFC with 10 all-stars, led by running back Peter Boersch, while the Okanagan Sun boast 10 BCFC all-stars, including three-time honouree Parker Kellington.

The Langley Rams finished fourth with eight selections, followed by the Calgary Colts and Winnipeg Rifles with six each. The Kamloops Broncos (0-10) are the only team in the country without a single conference all-star.

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The CJFL All-Canadian teams will be selected from the conference all-stars at a later date.

The rights to all CJFL players who have not previously played U Sports or NCAA football are held by their regional CFL team until they age out. Notable current players who went directly from the CJFL to the CFL include Logan Ferland (Thunder), Jevon Cottoy (Rams/Colts), Sean Whyte (Rams), Kelon Thomas (Sun), Kieran Poissant (Westshore Rebels), and Jacob Bond (Sun).

CJFL playoffs are already underway across the country. The Sault College Cougars (8-0) and London Beefeaters (4-4) will meet in the OFC Final next weekend, while the Regina Thunder (7-1) and Saskatoon Hilltops (4-4) are slated to face off in the PFC Final after semi-final victories on Sunday. The BCFC semi-finals will take place the same weekend, with the Langley Rams (9-1) taking on the Vancouver Island Raiders (5-5) and the Okanagan Sun (8-2) hosting the Westshore Rebels (7-3).

Champions from the PFC and OFC will meet in the national semi-final for a chance to meet the BCFC champion in the Canadian Bowl on November 8.

The full list of conference all-stars can be found below.

*denotes player with previous all-star selection

Ontario Football Conference (OFC)

QB Emerson Peterkin, Sault College Cougars

RB Sam Mustapha, Sault College Cougars*

RB Miltiadis Koulelis, Hamilton Hurricanes

REC Evan Benoit-Fray, Quinte Riptides

REC Zack Pereira, Hamilton Hurricanes

REC Rylan Varcoe, Sault College Cougars

REC Brandon Visouvath, London Beefeaters

OL William Brine, Sault College Cougars*

OL Zephi Brooks, Hamilton Hurricanes*

OL Braxton Clarke, Sault College Cougars

OL Michael Lawrence, London Beefeaters

OL John Lemalu, Sault College Cougars

DL Noah Williams, London Beefeaters**

DL Chris Rivero, St. Clair College Saints*

DL George Limb, Sault College Cougars*

DL Colby Delves, Ottawa Sooners

DL Hunter Hall, St. Clair College Saints

LB Grant Mathewson, Sault College Cougars*

LB Ethan Carchidi, Sault College Cougars

LB Sincere Green, London Beefeaters

LB Ivan Omofoma, Ottawa Sooners

DB Christian Barsic, Sault College Cougars

DB Russell Beaubrun, Sault College Cougars

DB Tylin Davis, St. Clair College Saints

DB Declan Cullen, London Beefeaters

DB Tyson Pahl, Hamilton Hurricanes

K Talon Sajkovski, St. Clair College Saints

P Nate Carter, St. Clair College Saints

Prairie Football Conference (PFC)

QB Riley Element, Winnipeg Rifles*

RB Peter Boersch, Regina Thunder*

RB Zion Dogbe-Brown, Calgary Colts

REC Jarome Penner, Winnipeg Rifles*

REC Jordayne Falconer, Calgary Colts*

REC Tanner Donovel, Regina Thunder

REC Luke Bednarek, Saskatoon Hilltops

OL Tristan Rapchalk, Regina Thunder*

OL Arthur Santos-Lobao, Regina Thunder

OL Bjorn Nelson, Edmonton Huskies

OL Demarco Espinoza-Mattoon, Edmonton Wildcats

OL Jaden Sawatzky, Winnipeg Rifles

DL Jonathan Kampen, Regina Thunder*

DL Liam Sellwood, Regina Thunder

DL Izzy Opanubi, Winnipeg Rifles

DL Adam Bangura, Edmonton Wildcats

LB Cohen McCluskey, Winnipeg Rifles

LB Zaden Taylor, Saskatoon Hilltops

LB Owen Effa, Regina Thunder

LB Kaige Houle, Edmonton Huskies

DB Connor Jones, Calgary Colts

DB Marcus Butz, Regina Thunder

DB Taylor Innes, Calgary Colts

DB Jake Mayo, Regina Thunder*

DB Kian Ruiter, Winnipeg Rifles

K Harry Case, Regina Thunder

P Lucas Hryniuk, Calgary Colts

RET Jordayne Falconer, Calgary Colts

British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC)

QB Darryl Overstreet Jr., Langley Rams

RB Tyson Godspower, Langley Rams

RB Jaxon Allan, Okanagan Sun

REC Zion Brown, Westshore Rebels*

REC Emmanuel Brown, Langley Rams

REC Andrew Brown, Prince George Kodiaks

REC Davontae Mozee, Okanagan Sun

OL Riley Brisebois, Langley Rams*

OL Marino Dujela, Westshore Rebels*

OL Timi Gagophien, Okanagan Sun

OL Hunter Henderson, Langley Rams

OL Parker Kellington, Okanagan Sun**

DL Shaquille Roman, Langley Rams

DL Michael Sneed, Okanagan Sun

DL Tani Wisdom, Vancouver Island Raiders*

DL Aden Wiser, Valley Huskers

LB Cade Handy, Langley Rams

LB Liam O’Flynn, Okanagan Sun

LB Max Shippam, Vancouver Island Raiders*

DB C.J. Augustine, Langley Rams*

DB Aiden Beitel, Vancouver Island Raiders

DB Isaiah Boutin, Westshore Rebels

DB Glen Kodua, Okanagan Sun

DB Teshaine Peach, Okanagan Sun

DB Cole Shanks, Valley Huskers

K Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun

P Grady Hay, Okanagan Sun**