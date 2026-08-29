Miami Dolphins waive Blue Bombers draft pick Kevin Cline

Graphic: 3DownNation

The Miami Dolphins waived Canadian offensive lineman Kevin Cline on Saturday as part of their final roster cuts.

The six-foot-seven, 320-pound blocker must now clear waivers, where he could be claimed by any other NFL team. If he goes unselected, he will become a free agent and will then be eligible to be added to a practice roster if an opportunity arises.

Cline was signed as an undrafted free agent after spending six collegiate seasons at Boston College, making 14 starts over 44 games. He was the team’s full-time starter at right tackle in 2025, allowing 22 quarterback pressures and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

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According to the official NFL APT pro day results, Cline recorded 31 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 5.50-second forty-yard dash, 8.13-second three-cone drill, 4.84-second short shuttle, 28.5-inch vertical jump, and eight-foot, two-inch broad jump.

The native of Boca Raton, Fla., was a late addition to the 2026 CFL Draft after qualifying for Canadian citizenship through his mother. His father, Mike, also has CFL ties as he played for the Ottawa Rough Riders for three seasons, recording 11 sacks in 26 games.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Cline in the second round, 20th overall, during the 2026 CFL Draft, after he fell due to his NFL opportunity. The team now owns his rights should he ever decide to come north.

The Dolphins are scheduled to open the 2026 regular season on Sunday, September 13, when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EDT.