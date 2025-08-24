Longtime CFL scout Craig Smith passes away at 69

Longtime CFL scout Craig Smith passed away on Sunday morning after a long health battle, his wife, Cathy, announced via Facebook. He was 69 years old.

Smith was originally diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in October 2017 while working as a national scout for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Though his cancer entered remission following a stem cell transplant, the harsh treatment led to a number of other health complications, including congestive heart failure.

Born in Winnipeg, Smith began coaching peewee football for the Westside Warriors in Vancouver while employed as a computer operator at the University of British Columbia. He later joined the UBC coaching staff, and after working with the B.C. Lions as a guest coach for training camp in 1999, entered the CFL ranks with the club as an offensive quality control coach the next year.

Smith helped the team capture a Grey Cup in his first season and was promoted to player personnel co-ordinator. In 2005, he joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as director of player personnel and served three seasons before returning to B.C. for two more years.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders hired Smith to be their director of player personnel in 2010, and he played a vital role in the creation of the 2013 Grey Cup championship team. He left the organization following the 2015 season and finished his career by working two years for his childhood team, the Blue Bombers.

Beloved in CFL circles, Smith called Regina home for the duration of his health battle. His attendance at the 2025 CFL Combine — his 18th and final combine — was one of the highlights of the event.

3DownNation extends its deepest condolences to Smith’s family during this difficult time.