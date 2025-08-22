Saskatchewan Roughriders without top special teams tackler Nick Wiebe vs Calgary

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are extremely healthy heading into their top of the West Division clash with the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Backup Canadian linebacker Nick Wiebe is the only player added to the one-game injured list this week after he sat out the final two practice sessions with a knee injury. The second-year man has been a force in kick coverage this season, notching 10 special teams tackles in nine appearances to lead the team.

Fullback Morgen Runge returns to the lineup to fill that void. The product of Whitecourt, Alta. played the first four games of the season, notching one catch for four yards.

Five other players remain on the one-game injured list with Wiebe, though all of them practiced this week. Quarterback Jack Coan (hand), receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee), and defensive back Antoine Brooks (healthy scratch) were full participants, while returner Mario Alford (hip) and offensive lineman Daniel Johnson (shoulder) were limited.

The six-game injured list is more extensive but remains unchanged. Those still out long term include running backs Ka’Deem Carey and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon; receivers Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker; offensive linemen Sean McEwen, Philippe Gagnon, and Trevon Tate; defensive linemen Lake Korte-Moore and Charbel Dabire; and linebackers C.J. Avery and Aubrey Miller Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-1) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (6-3) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 29-9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Stampeders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 23 degrees with clear conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 770 CHQR in Calgary.