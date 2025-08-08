The Dallas Cowboys have waived Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley with an injury designation.

The 30-year-old blocker suffered a high ankle sprain in practice on Thursday. He can now be claimed by any NFL team over the next 24 hours before reverting to the Cowboys’ injured reserve or being released with an injury settlement. NFL teams can only activate eight players off injured reserve per season.

Shepley was in his second stint with the Cowboys, signing a two-year contract extension in March. He has been with the team since October 2023, primarily serving on the practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster for three games in 2024.

The native of Windsor, Ont. has appeared in 16 games while spending parts of six seasons in the NFL. He initially signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts in addition to Dallas. He has earned more than $1.8 million during his NFL career.

Shepley was a first-round pick of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2018 CFL Draft and spent the 2019 season with the team in between NFL stops. The University of British Columbia product started 14 games at right guard that year, winning the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

The Cowboys open the preseason on Saturday, August 9, against the Los Angeles Rams.