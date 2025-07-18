B.C. Lions get back defensive linemen Jonah Tavai, Kemoko Turay against Riders

The B.C. Lions are getting some bodies back along the defensive line ahead of their matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Defensive tackle Jonah Tavai will make his return as a starter after missing the last three games with a calf injury. The 24-year-old is in his second season with the team, recording six tackles and one sack in three games prior to his injury. He is the team’s highest-graded run defender according to ProFootballFocus, posting a mark of 85.2.

Also back in the rotation will be former NFL second-round pick Kemoko Turay, who has completed his one-game suspension for instigating a fight following the team’s victory in Montreal. In five CFL games, the 30-year-old defensive end has collected six defensive tackles and two sacks.

Rookie defensive end Jalil Clemons has been returned to the practice roster to accommodate the moves and defensive tackle Marcus Moore will be a healthy scratch. Defensive tackle DeWayne Hendrix (thigh) will sit out another week despite being a full participant in practice, while Global gap plugger Tibo Debaillie (ankle) remains limited on the one-game injured list.

The B.C. Lions (3-3) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 24-10 home loss to Calgary, while the Lions ran roughshod over the Elks in Edmonton to record a second straight win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.