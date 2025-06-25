American rookie Mark Evans II to start for Edmonton Elks following OL injury shuffle

The Edmonton Elks will field a new combination up front for their matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

After centre David Beard was placed on the six-game injured list earlier this week with a calf injury, veteran Canadian Mark Korte will shift over to occupy the role he’s held in Edmonton for the past several seasons. That leaves a hole at left guard that will be filled by rookie American Mark Evans II.

The 26-year-old product of Arkansas-Pine Bluff is making his second start of the season after stepping in at right tackle for Brett Boyko in the opener. Canadian rookie Jaxon Morkin will also dress as the seventh offensive lineman to preserve the ratio.

Defensively, the Elks are undergoing a similar shuffle in the secondary. Following the release of offseason signee Emmanuel Rugamba, Kordell Jackson will move to boundary halfback after making consecutive starts at strong-side linebacker. Rookie Chelen Garnes will slide into that spot after making three defensive tackles in a backup role last week, while Kenneth Logan Jr. comes off the practice roster to provide insurance.

The Edmonton Elks (0-2) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 26 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 25 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.