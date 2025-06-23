Edmonton Elks place All-CFL centre David Beard on six-game injured list

The Edmonton Elks have placed All-CFL centre David Beard on the six-game injured list, as per the league’s transactions page.

The 32-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta. started the first two games of the 2025 regular season but has suffered a calf injury.

Beard was named All-CFL for the first time in his career in 2024 as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the third-ranked centre in the league with a run block grade of 68.8 and a pass block grade of 66.4.

The six-foot-five, 320-pound blocker spent the first eight years of his professional career with the Elks after being selected in the second round of the 2015 CFL Draft, winning a Grey Cup as a rookie. In total, he has played 128 career regular-season CFL games.

The Edmonton Elks (0-2) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 26 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.