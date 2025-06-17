Samuel Emilus misses practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders due to injury

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were without Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus at practice on Tuesday due to a foot injury, as per the team’s official report.

The 27-year-old native of Montreal, Que. is currently the team’s second-leading receiver behind KeeSean Johnson. He has made 12 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown over two games this season and crossed the 100-yard mark in Saskatchewan’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 2.

“We’re on a short week, so we’ll see how it goes. I don’t want to promise anything,” head coach Corey Mace told the media in Regina. “Tomorrow we’ll have a better idea of what it looks like for him.”

The six-foot-one, 200-pound target was a first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech University. He has since played 52 regular-season games with the Roughriders, making 179 receptions for 2,496 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Other players who missed practice on Tuesday include receivers Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) and Tommy Nield (ankle), offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee), and defensive back Kosi Onyeka (knee). Running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon (groin) and fullback Albert Awachie (hip) were limited.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (0-2) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.