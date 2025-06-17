Brett Lauther apologizes to Saskatchewan Roughriders teammates, fans after tough game

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ kicker Brett Lauther has apologized for his poor performance against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 2.

“Apology to everyone, really — the fans, the organization,” Lauther told the media in Regina. “I really want to say a quick thanks to everyone here because every guy came up to me after that game and there wasn’t one negative thing said.”

The native of Truro, N.S. went two-for-five on field goal attempts and one-for-two on converts during his team’s 28-23 victory in Steeltown. His misses came from distances of 51, 50, and 29 yards, the last of which occurred in the final minute of the game when Lauther had a chance to give the Roughriders a two-score lead.

The 34-year-old made it clear that the misses weren’t a result of anything his teammates did, taking sole responsibility for the errant boots.

“(The poor performance was) just on me. There’s nothing wrong with the hold, snaps, wind, or any issues. None of those were difficult kicks — you’ve gotta put those through,” he said. “I don’t have any excuses for what happened. It’s solely on me. I don’t want anyone else taking the blame.”

The team’s head coach didn’t feel it was necessary for Lauther to say sorry to anyone.

“He’s just a good Canadian guy — we’re going to say sorry for everything, even if you do something good,” said Corey Mace. “People are going to make mistakes, nobody plays a perfect game. There’s no need (for him to apologize).”

Lauther had a similar performance last season when he went three-for-seven on field goal attempts against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 11. After that game, he went 28-for-29 on field goal attempts over the final eight games of the regular season.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (0-2) at BMO Field on Friday, June 20 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.