Winnipeg Blue Bombers acquire Canadian RB Matthew Peterson in trade with Ticats

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have acquired Canadian running back Matthew Peterson in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Ticats sent Peterson, the second overall pick in the Global Draft and 39th overall pick in the CFL Draft to Winnipeg in exchange for Canadian defensive lineman Kyle Samson, the eighth overall pick in the Global Draft and 36th overall pick in the CFL Draft.

The 24-year-old Peterson spent five years with the University of Alberta, rushing 477 times for 3,032 yards with nine touchdowns plus 62 receptions for 583 yards and three majors. His best U Sports season came in 2023, he rushed 158 times for 1,317 yards, 8.2 per carry, with four touchdowns in 10 games.

The five-foot-10, 210-pound back was selected in the fourth round, 36th overall by Hamilton in the 2024 CFL Draft. He attended training camp with the team and returned to Alberta for his final U Sports season.

The 24-year-old Samson was selected in the second round, 20th overall by Winnipeg during the 2024 CFL Draft. The University of British Columbia graduate made the practice roster coming out of training camp and he was activated for the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver.

The six-foot-three, 290-pound Samson dressed for 25 career games over four years with the Thunderbirds, recording 48.5 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception. He was twice named a U Sports second-team All-Canadian while winning the 2023 Hardy Cup and Mitchell Bowl with UBC.

The Bombers selected Weber State defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey, who hails from Great Britain, with the second overall pick in the Global Draft. Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats chose Oregon State punter Josh Green, who comes from Australia, with the eighth overall pick.

3DownNation is your go-to resource throughout all eight CFL Draft rounds. Keep your eyes locked on the website for John Hodge’s written analysis, while J.C. Abbott and Ben Grant will be live on YouTube and Facebook providing instant reaction to every pick.