The Canadian Football League’s Global program enters its sixth season in 2025, giving players from outside Canada and the United States a chance to carve out a professional career.

This year’s Global Draft takes place on Tuesday, April 29 at 11 a.m. ET, featuring two rounds of selections. In total, 84 foreign-born players are eligible to be picked.

Since launching in 2021, All22 – The Global Scouting Network has become a leader in verified data collection and talent evaluation in the international football marketplace. For the past several months, a select group of scouts including J.C. Abbott, Samit Bariana, Brandon DiMarco, Lorenz Leinweber, and Brett Morgan have undertaken an extensive evaluation process for each of the top prospects, culminating in comprehensive rankings for both position players and specialists.

As always, the CFL selection process will be influenced by the changing NFL landscape. With new regulations allowing all 32 franchises an additional practice roster spot for an international athlete whom they are able to independently scout and select, there is an increased likelihood that top players on this list will spend time south of the border.

We feature the top 10 true position players available. Those seeking more information on all the notable prospects can find it on All22’s exclusive Substack.

Note: All measurements are listed in scouting format. 6042 can be read as six feet, four inches, and two eighths.

1) EDGE Richard Jibunor, Troy University (Nigeria)

HT: 6020 | WT: 232 | HND: 96 | ARM: 337 | WNG: 824

BP: 25 | VJ: 35 | BJ: 10040 | 10YD: 1.65 | 40YD: 4.71 | 3C: 7.52 | SS: 4.34

A former four-star recruit to Auburn who logged All-Sunbelt honours in four consecutive seasons after transferring to Troy, Jibunor was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent last year but failed to make the roster. He’s an undersized tweener by NFL standards but perfectly suited to rush the passer in the CFL, with good arm length and muscle definition throughout an athletic frame. He consistently wins with speed off the edge and has enough bend to regularly turn the corner. While he can struggle against larger blockers in the run game, the Nigerian is hard to reach and sets a firm edge on outside zone, with great pursuit speed to chase from the backside. That should translate into a high special teams floor in addition to his ceiling as a defensive difference-maker.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Unsigned

2) LB Francisco Mauigoa, University of Miami (American Samoa)

HT: 6017 | WT: 233 | HND: 102 | ARM: 316 | WNG: 773

BP: 21 | VJ: 37 | BJ: 10010 | 10YD: 1.59 | 40YD: 4.60 | 3C: 7.15 | SS: 4.24

A fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2025 NFL Draft, Mauigoa fell far enough in the process to still be in consideration as a CFL futures pick. The former high school quarterback transferred from Washington State to the Hurricanes in 2023, immediately becoming an impact player. The hard-hitting Samoan diagnoses run quickly and fills gaps with force, though he can be high going into contact. He’s got solid range to the sideline and is serviceable with his eyes on the QB in zone coverage, but gets lost in space against shiftier pass catchers. If he comes north, the two-time second-team All-ACC selection has the size, athleticism, and pedigree to start at middle linebacker.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Drafted by New York Jets

3) IDL Soane Toia, San Jose State University (Tonga)

HT: 5114 | WT: 283 | HND: 103 | ARM: 302 | WNG: 735

BP: 25 | VJ: DNP | BJ: 7100 | 10YD: 1.83 | 40YD: 5.35 | 3C: 7.90 | SS: 4.92

Toia is undersized by NFL standards, has poor length, and produced below-average athletic testing, but it’s tough to find reasons to care about any of that when you’re watching the tape. The former rugby player is explosive off the ball and plays with good leverage, using fast hands to knock back opponents at the line of scrimmage. He has the functional lateral movement skills to maintain his gap in the run game and the motor to disrupt as an interior pass rusher, which helped him earn the MVP of the Tropical Bowl in January. While he lacks the measurables of his brothers, Siaki Ika and Jay Toia, both of whom are under contract in the NFL, the two-time All-Mountain West selection is perfectly suited to play along the interior in the CFL.

Player role: Functional Starter | NFL status: Unsigned

4) OL Luke Felix-Fualalo, University of Hawaii (Australia)

HT: 6071 | WT: 318 | HND: 104 | ARM: 326 | WNG: 820

BP: 25 | VJ: 25 | BJ: DNP | 10YD: 1.88 | 40YD: 5.40 | 3C: 8.47 | SS: 4.95

A prototypical right tackle with a tremendous wing span, Felix-Fualalo grew up in Brisbane as the son of a Tongan national rugby player and a professional netball player. The transfer from Utah missed time last year due to injury but earned first-team All-Mountain West honours in 2023, demonstrating above-average foot speed and balance to mirror in his pass sets. He is a little stiff and a late punch allows rushers to get in tight with him at times, though he has the core strength to effectively hold anchor. His lack of knee bend makes it difficult for him to get underneath opponents in the run game and he struggles to displace despite solid leg drive, but his floor as a pass protector is higher than many Americans in the CFL.

Player role: Functional Starter | NFL status: Seattle Seahawks mini-camp invite

5) OL Valentin Senn, University of Connecticut (Austria)

HT: 6066 | WT: 305 | HND: 100 | ARM: 334 | WNG: 790

BP: 25 | VJ: 31.5 | BJ: 9000 | 10YD: 1.75 | 40YD: 5.13 | 3C: 8.00 | SS: 4.64

Senn isn’t as clean with his footwork as Felix-Fualalo but is an explosive straight-line athlete for his size. The Austrian is quick out of his stance, allowing him to reach or seal the backside consistently. He flies to the second level with speed but struggles to locate at times and gets caught lunging. His lateral agility doesn’t always translate in pass protection and he has a tendency to underset badly, but his high-end ability to recover has resulted in just two sacks allowed in three seasons as a starting left tackle. If the right coaching can clean up his technical deficiencies, Senn has high upside due to his physical measurables and size.

Player role: Functional starter | NFL status: Signed by Arizona Cardinals

6) IDL Sylvain Yondjouen, Georgia Institute of Technology (Belgium)

HT: 6032 | WT: 260 | HND: 91 | ARM: 344 | WNG: 814

BP: DNP | VJ: DNP | BJ: DNP | 10YD: DNP | 40YD: DNP | 3C: DNP | SS: DNP

Primarily utilized off the edge at Georgia Tech, Yondjouen projects as an interior contributor in the CFL if he can add a little weight. The Belgian has battled injury and isn’t a consistent threat in the passing game but flashes twitch off the snap and shocks opponents with fast, violent hands. His raw knockback power allows him to create disruption when he gets hands on first and he effectively uses his elite reach to long arm. While he still needs to develop secondary pass-rush moves, his blue traits are good enough to contribute in the right role.

Player role: Rotational Player | NFL status: Signed by Carolina Panthers

7) EDGE Kemari Munier-Bailey, Weber State University (England)

HT: 6024 | WT: 230 | HND: 90 | ARM: 323 | WNG: 781

BP: 20 | VJ: 33 | BJ: 9030 | 10YD: 1.62 | 40YD: 4.70 | 3C: 757 | SS: 4.69

A former member of the Great Britain junior national basketball team, Munier-Bailey had stints at Idaho and Fresno State before earning third-team FCS All-American honours in his final season with the Wildcats. He’s a classic CFL tweener on the outside with a good first step and active hands as a speed rusher, though he can be late to bend the edge and gets run past the QB at times. Despite a similar frame and athletic profile to Jibunor, he isn’t quite as strong at the point of attack and can get moved off his spot in the run game, but is fast enough to be able to track down ball carriers in space once they bounce outside. That makes him one of the better special teams projections available in addition to his situational defensive value.

Player role: Rotational Player | NFL status: Unsigned

8) IDL Sione Lolohea, Florida State University (Tonga)

HT: 6021 | WT: 262 | HND: 92 | ARM: 320 | WNG: 760

BP: 21 | VJ: 29.5 | BJ: 8090 | 10YD: 1.74 | 40YD: 4.90 | 3C: 7.36 | SS: DNP

A second-team All-PAC-12 selection at Oregon State, Lolohea took on more of a rotational role after transferring to Florida State. Much like Yondjouen, he played off the edge in college but could project better inside at the CFL level, though his conversion has more to do with his athletic limitations. He has a good motor and flashes some bend as a pass rusher, but often resorts to a bull rush due to his lack of burst and struggles to counter once engaged. Nevertheless, he plays physically in the run game and has shown the lower-body strength to hold his gap, with a proven pedigree that won’t embarrass you in a limited role.

Player role: Rotatational Player | NFL status: Unsigned

9) LB Alex Raich, Kansas University (Switzerland)

HT: 6020 | WT: 209 | HND: 87 | ARM: 315 | WNG: 762

BP: DNP | VJ: 31.5 | BJ: 9110 | 10YD: 1.59 | 40YD: 4.72 | 3C: 7.30 | SS: 4.45

Raich has only played 36 defensive snaps over two seasons at Kansas and has just five career tackles to his name, but showed some ability as an undersized linebacker with safety versatility for Golden West Junior College. He is a smooth mover with great range, good burst coming downhill, and reliable tackling ability. His speed and pursuit offer special teams value and could drive him up boards in a draft short on those body types.

Player role: Core Special Teamer | NFL status: Unsigned

10) TE Maximillian Mang, Syracuse University (Germany)

HT: 6064 | WT: 263 | HND: 111 | ARM: 332 | WNG: 812

BP: 20 | VJ: 33.5 | BJ: 9070 | 10YD: 1.75 | 40YD: 5.00 | 3C: 7.31 | SS: 4.52

Mang isn’t an easy projection for the CFL game as a big-bodied, slower-moving tight end in a league that rarely utilizes them. However, he has shown the ability to roll his hips through contact and generate drive in the run game, with enough functional strength and mobility to handle linebackers and smaller defensive ends in max protection. That situation value and his wealth of experience as a blocker on special teams give him an outside shot at a roster spot.

Player role: Core Special Teamer | NFL status: Unsigned

