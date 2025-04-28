Spring CFL Scouting Bureau: Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor jumps to top spot

Stanford University receiver Elic Ayomanor has claimed the top spot in the spring Canadian Football League Scouting Bureau rankings.

The Medicine Hat, Alta. native leads the class of 2025 prospects hoping to have their names called during the CFL Draft on Tuesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. ET. The Calgary Stampeders currently hold the first overall selection.

The CFL Scouting Bureau takes input from CFL scouts, player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine teams and releases rankings three times each year: fall, winter and spring.

CFL Scouting Bureau: 2025 spring edition

​Rank (Previous) | Name | Position | School | Hometown)

1 (3) | Elic Ayomanor | REC | Stanford | Medicine Hat, Alta. *

2 (1) | Kurtis Rourke | QB | Indiana | Oakville, Ont. *

3 (2) | Paris Shand | DL | Louisiana State | Toronto **

4 (–) | Connor Shay | LB | Wyoming | Danville, Calif. ^

5 (5) | Keelan White | REC | Montana | North Vancouver, B.C.

6 (–) | Tiger Shanks | OL | UNLV | Lake Oswego, Ore.

7 (–) | Damien Alford | REC | Utah | Montreal ^

8 (13) | Darien Newell | DL | Queen’s | Brampton, Ont.

9 (9) | Hayden Harris | DL | Montana | Mill Creek, Wash. **

10 (11) | Christopher Fortin | OL | Connecticut | Saint-René, Que.

11 (12) | Ali Saad | DL | Bowling Green | Windsor, Ont.

12 (4) | Isaiah Bagnah | DL | BYU | Lethbridge, Alta.

13 (8) | Jackson Findlay | DB | Western | North Vancouver, B.C.

14 (20) | Taylor Elgersma | QB | Wilfrid Laurier | London. Ont. ^

15 (6) | Jaylen Smith | LB | North Texas | Hamilton, Ont.

16 (7) | Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal | Montreal ^

17 (17) | Samuel Carson | OL | Louisiana at Monroe | Calgary

18 (10) | Erik Andersen | OL | Western | London, Ont. ^

19 (15) | Devin Veresuk | LB | Windsor | Windsor, Ont. ^

20 (19) | Nate Beauchemin | DB | Calgary | Kelowna, B.C.

* Denotes NFL Draft selection

​** Denotes NFL undrafted free agent signee

​^ Denotes NFL rookie mini-camp invitee

By the numbers: six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three receivers, three linebackers, two defensive backs and two quarterbacks.

18 schools are represented with Montana (No. 5 Keelan White and No. 9 Hayden Harris) and Western (No. 13 Jackson Findlay and No. 18 Erik Andersen) featuring multiple players.

13 prospects are from the NCAA; seven are from U SPORTS.

Seven of the nine first-round selections in the 2024 CFL Draft were ranked in the CFL Scouting Bureau: spring edition.

Top-5 need to know:

NO. 1 | ELIC AYOMANOR | REC | STANFORD | MEDICINE HAT, ALTA.

– In 2024, 12 starts, 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns

– 2024 All-ACC second team and 2023 All-Pac 12 Honourable Mention

– Collegiate career, two seasons with Stanford: 24 games, 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns

– 2023 Jon Cornish Trophy

– Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round during 2025 NFL Draft

NO. 2 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | INDIANA | OAKVILLE, ONT.

– In 2024, set Indiana’s single-season passing touchdown record with 29 and led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff; 3,042 passing yards – fifth most in school history

– Ninth in Heisman Trophy voting

– 2024 Jon Cornish Trophy; second-team All-Big Ten; semifinalist for Maxwell Award, Walter Award and Davey O’Brien Award

· In 2022, MAC Most Valuable Player, MAC Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-MAC

· Collegiate career, four seasons with Ohio; one with Indiana: 36 games, 33 starts, 10,693 passing yards, 79 touchdowns, and 13 rushing majors

· Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round during 2025 NFL Draft

NO. 3 | PARIS SHAND | DL | LOUISIANA STATE | TORONTO

· In 2024, 13 games, nine starts, 24 tackles, eight solo and 16 assisted, four tackles for a loss and two sacks

· Collegiate career, three seasons with Arizona; two with LSU: 50 games, 19 starts, 83 tackles, 37 solo and 46 assisted, 14.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks

· Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills

NO. 4 | CONNOR SHAY | LB | WYOMING | DANVILLE, CALIF.

· In 2024, 12 games, 76 tackles, 45 solo and 31 assisted, 1.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for a loss and one interception.

· Started each game at weak-side linebacker.

· Collegiate career: 49 games, 97 tackles, 54 solo and 43 assisted

· Invited to NFL rookie mini-camp by the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets

NO. 5 | KEELAN WHITE | REC | MONTANA | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.

· In 2024, 13 games, led team in receptions with 57, reception yards 628 and touchdown receptions four

· 2024 Jon Cornish Trophy honourable mention

· Collegiate career: 57 games, 161 receptions, 1,862 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions