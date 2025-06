Alberta RB Ope Oshinubi wins forty-yard dash at 2025 CFL Combine with fifth-fastest time ever

University of Alberta running back Opemipo Oshinubi posted the fastest forty-yard dash at the 2025 CFL Combine with a time of 4.41 seconds.

Oshinubi was the fastest player at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo earlier this month, booking his ticket to Regina with a 4.45-second forty. The six-foot, 219-pound back took full advantage of the promotion by improving his time.

The Calgary, Alta. native has primarily been a backup for the Golden Bears behind 2024 fourth-round pick Matthew Peterson. In 29 games, he has run for 887 yards and six touchdowns on 129 attempts while making 20 catches for 143 yards and another score.

Other players finishing in the top five of the event were Wilfrid Laurier receiver Ethan Jordan (4.44), Ottawa defensive back Eric Cumberbatch (4.51), Alberta receiver Kolby Hurford (4.51), Regina defensive back Dolani Robinson (4.52), and Saskatchewan receiver Daniel Wiebe (4.52).

The all-time forty-yard dash record for the CFL Combine was set by Bishop’s running back Steven Turner in 2010 at 4.31 seconds, followed by Regina defensive back Tevaughn Campbell in 2015 (4.36), Bishop’s running back Jamall Lee in 2009 (4.39), and Western receiver Shaquille Johnson in 2016 (4.39). Oshinubi’s time is tied for fifth-best in history with Laval receiver Jean-Frederic Tremblay in 2004 and UNLV running back Shaq Murray-Lawrence in 2015.

The top performers at the 2024 CFL Combine in Winnipeg were McGill defensive back Ben Labrosse and Delaware State running back Michael Chris-Ike with a time of 4.51 seconds. Labrosse was selected fourth overall by the Calgary Stampeders, while Chris-Ike went in the second round to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The full results from the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina can be seen below.

QB Jonathan Senecal, Montreal — 4.68

QB Arnaud Desjardins, Laval — 4.7

QB Keagan Hall, McMaster — DNP

QB Jackson Tachinski — 4.8

RB Ludovick Choquette, Long Island — 4.72

RB Isaiah Knight, UBC — 4.82

RB Breydon Stubbs, Manitoba — 4.88

RB Keanu Yazbeck, Western — 4.67

RB Joey Zorn, Windsor — 4.55

RB Ope Oshinubi, Alberta — 4.41

FB/TE Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota — 5.03

FB/TE Natan Girouard-Langlois, Montreal — 4.94

REC Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton — 4.68

REC Ethan Jordan, Laurier — 4.44

REC Brayden Misseri, Western — 4.76

REC Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan — 4.52

REC Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire — 4.76

REC Samuel Davenport, UBC — 4.78

REC Kolby Hurford, Alberta — 4.51

REC Vyshonne Janusas, Guelph — 4.75

REC Raidan Thorne, Laurier — 4.78

REC Hassane Dosso, Montreal — 4.83

REC Louis Geyer, Stuttgart (G) — 4.68

REC Tommy Wilson, Potsdam (G) — 4.61

REC Isaac Gaillardetz, Laval — 4.75

REC Hakeem Harris, Davenport — 4.59

OL Alex Berwick, Western — 5.42

OL Dre Doiron, Kansas — 5.62

OL Daniel Dove, Waterloo — DNP

OL Daniel Hocevar, Guelph — 5.06

OL Arvin Hosseini, UBC — 5.08

OL Ethan Pyle, Guelph — 5.27

OL Cody Neumann, Alberta — 5.61

OL Domenico Piazza, McGill — 5.35

OL Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State — 5.43

OL Felix Despins, Concordia — 5.5

OL Erik Andersen, Western — DNP

OL Connor Klassen, Regina — 5.3

OL Matthew Stokman, Manitoba — 5.4

DL Liam Hoskins, Windsor — 4.62

DL Gabriel Maisonneuve, Montreal — 4.72

DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal — 4.59

DL Liam Reid, Calgary — 5.00

DL Ty Anderson, Alberta — 5.17

DL Aiden Bertuzzi, UBC — 5.00

DL Kolade Amusan, Windsor — 4.95

DL Max Von Muehldorfer, Western — 4.96

DL Isaiah Bagnah, BYU — 4.96

DL Silas Hubert, Queen’s — 4.76

DL Darien Newell, Queen’s — DNP

DL Chisanem Nsitem, Laurier — 5.16

LB Harold Miessan, Montreal — 5.03

LB Daniel Flanagan, Calgary — 4.81

LB Chopper Hippe, Regina — 5.04

LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan — 4.70

LB Riley MacLeod, Western — 5.03

LB Lane Novak, Saskatchewan — 4.77

LB Chase Tataryn, Alberta — 4.83

LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor — DNP

LB Gabriel Lessard, Montreal — 4.86

DB Pablo Araya, Madrid (G) — 4.70

DB Maliek Cote-Azore, Laurier — 4.53

DB Dolani Robinson, Regina — 4.52

DB King Ambers, East Texas A&M — DNP

DB Ethan Ball, Calgary — 4.66

DB Mack Bannatyne, Alberta — 4.54

DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary — 4.63

DB Eric Cumberbatch, Ottawa — 4.51

DB Jackson Findlay, Western — 4.57

DB Anton Haie, Laval — 4.67

DB Johari Hastings, Laurier — 4.91

DB Romeo Nash, Alberta — 4.70

DB Ashton Miller-Melancon, Queen’s — 4.75

DB Ronan Horrall, UBC — 4.68