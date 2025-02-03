Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Canadian DB Tevaughn Campbell after six-year NFL run

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Tevaughn Campbell following a six-year run in the NFL while earning over $3.1 million USD.

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Scarborough, Ont. was originally selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders and made seven defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one pass knockdown as a rookie.

Campbell was traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders the following offseason in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. He played 15 games for the team and made 12 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, six pass knockdowns, one interception, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.

The University of Regina product was traded to the Montreal Alouettes in 2017 as part of a deal that included quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. He made 34 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, seven pass knockdowns, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over two years in La Belle Province.

Campbell signed with the New York Jets in 2019, his first stint in the NFL, but was cut after training camp. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Los Angeles Chargers and spent two seasons with the team, making 63 defensive tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown over 30 games.

The 31-year-old signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and played seven games over three years with the team, making three tackles. Until signing with Saskatchewan, Campbell had been a free agent since August of last year when the Jaguars released him at the conclusion of training camp.

Campbell ran a 4.36-second forty-yard dash at the 2015 CFL Combine, which remains the fastest electronically-timed sprint in the history of the event.