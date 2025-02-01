Saskatchewan Roughriders sign three-time CFL all-star DL Mike Rose 

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Mike Rose to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

Head coach Corey Mace spent four seasons as Rose’s defensive line coach with the Calgary Stampeders from 2017 through 2021. He was released by the Stamps prior to a $37,000 offseason roster bonus was due on February 1. Rose was the league’s third-highest-paid defensive lineman last season, earning $200,000 in hard money.

The six-foot-one, 270-pound Rose joins the Riders after eight seasons with the Stampeders, including three All-CFL selections from 2021 to 2023, four West Division all-star nods 2021 to 2024 and one Grey Cup championship in 2018.

The Fountain Inn, South Carolina native initially signed with the Stamps in May 2017. He played 86 regular season games for Calgary, recording 143 defensive tackles, 36 sacks, five special teams tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles.

Rose started all 18 regular season games in 2024, registering 19 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, a team-leading six quarterback sacks, and one interception returned 83 yards for a touchdown.

The 32-year-old Rose has been a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line throughout his career. He led all CFL interior linemen in sacks in 2023 with 11 which was a single-season, career-high. In 2019, he led all interior linemen in tackles with 46.

Collegiately, Rose played in 51 games over four seasons at North Carolina State University from 2012 to 2015. He tallied 121 defensive tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and four forced fumbles. Following the 2016 NFL Draft, he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the team.