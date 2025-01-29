Ottawa Redblacks release veteran DB Brandin Dandridge

The Ottawa Redblacks have released American defensive back Brandin Dandridge.

The 28-year-old played nine games this past season, making 28 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He was the team’s starter boundary cornerback, including in the East Semi-Final against the Toronto Argonauts.

“We thank Brandin for his contributions to our team over the last five seasons, and wish him all the best going forward,” said general manager Shawn Burke in a statement.

In total, Dandridge has made 90 tackles, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns over 40 career games, earning an All-East Division selection in 2023.

The five-foot-eleven, 180-pound native of Lee’s Summit, Mo. first joined the Redblacks in 2019. He had a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 but returned to Ottawa following his release from the NFL.