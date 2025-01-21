How long each CFL head coach, GM is under contract (again)

The time has come once again to report the contract lengths of each CFL head coach and general manager — well, sort of.

This topic wasn’t particularly newsworthy until the CFL introduced an operations cap following the 2018 season. The cap limits the number of non-player football personnel a team can carry and how much they can be paid. Coaches count against the cap, as do those who work in personnel, equipment, and video. Medical staff are exempt.

As such, the term on an individual’s contract can significantly impact their job security. Teams are permitted one “freebie” — a firing that doesn’t count against the cap — but it’s highly impractical to fire multiple people at the same time.

This is a good thing, in a way, as coaches and personnel staff are now afforded more time to turn around a struggling franchise. It’s virtually impossible for a team to clean house after a bad year, which used to be relatively commonplace, as doing so would make it virtually impossible to stay under the cap once replacements are hired. It can also be a bad thing, however, as it makes it challenging for new head coaches or general managers to hand-pick their fellow staff members.

Given that some CFL teams don’t announce the lengths of contracts for head coaches or general managers — or, in some cases, that extensions have been signed at all — 3DownNation sought to set the record straight this past week when all nine teams spoke to the media via videoconference from the league’s winter meetings in Charlotte, N.C.

B.C. Lions

HC Buck Pierce — 2027

GM Ryan Rigmaiden — 2027

The Lions shook up their staff this offseason with the promotion of Rigmaiden and the hiring of Pierce. Though the length of their contracts was not announced at the time of their respective hirings, Rigmaiden indicated that he and his new head coach both signed three-year deals, tying them to B.C. through 2027.

Rigmaiden, who splits his time between North Carolina and Vancouver, is in his second stint with the Lions, which was interrupted by a three-year run with Winnipeg during which he won a Grey Cup in 2019. The 45-year-old was previously the general manager of the Spokane Shock of the Arena Football League, posting a record of 88-31.

Pierce spent ten seasons as a coach with the Blue Bombers before being hired as B.C.’s new bench boss last month. The 43-year-old native of Hutchinson, Kan., played six years at quarterback with the Lions, winning a Grey Cup with them in 2006.

Calgary Stampeders

HC/GM Dave Dickenson — Unclear

The Stampeders revamped their coaching staff this offseason after missing the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. Dickenson, who recently turned 51, declined to comment on whether or not the shakeup included a contract extension for himself.

“We just don’t talk about that,” said Dickenson. “That isn’t something as an organization we do — we don’t talk length of contracts or anything like that.”

This is untrue. The Stampeders have announced the contract lengths of several key players this offseason, including Reggie Begelton, Zack Williams, Rene Paredes, D’Antne Demery, and Jalen Philpot. As such, it would appear Calgary’s management is perfectly comfortable announcing the lengths of contracts — just not their own.

Calgary hasn’t announced an extension for Dickenson since 2017, a deal that expired in 2020. He’s presumably signed multiple new deals since then.

Edmonton Elks

HC Mark Kilam — 2027

GM Ed Hervey — Unclear

The Elks didn’t announce the length of Kilam’s contract when he was hired in November, though he confirmed via videoconference that his deal is three years long, tying him to Edmonton through 2027. He also dropped an F-bomb, though that was unrelated to his contract status.

Hervey, who is now in his second stint as Edmonton’s general manager after being hired away from Hamiton, wasn’t as forthcoming when asked the same question in a separate interview.

“That’s a question for (team president) Chris Morris to answer,” said Hervey. “I’m not going to answer it.”

It seems reasonable to infer that Hervey’s deal is the same length as Kilam’s given that they were both hired this offseason, though that remains unconfirmed.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

HC Corey Mace — 2026

GM Jeremy O’Day — 2026

The Roughriders signed O’Day to a three-year contract extension last offseason and gave Mace the same term on his deal when he was hired away from Toronto.

The pair had a successful first year together in Regina as the team finished second in the West Division at 9-8-1 and won a playoff game for the second time since 2018.

Saskatchewan upgraded its quarterback depth this offseason with the acquisition of Jake Maier from Calgary. With their key stakeholders under contract for the foreseeable future, it would seem things are on the upswing in Riderville.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

HC Mike O’Shea — 2025

GM Kyle Walters — 2025

O’Shea and Walters have been together in Bomberland since 2014 and it appears both will work the upcoming season without extensions despite leading the team to five straight Grey Cup appearances.

This isn’t new for O’Shea, who allowed his previous three contracts to expire before signing new deals in Winnipeg. Walters worked into the final year of his contract in 2023, though that didn’t appear to be by his choice.

If the Blue Bombers win a Grey Cup at home in 2025, it seems safe to assume both men will be offered long-term extensions. If the club falls short, we’ll have to wait and see.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HC Scott Milanovich — Unclear

GM Ted Goveia — Unclear

Milanovich is entering his second year as Hamilton’s head coach and also serves as his own offensive coordinator. There’s no arguing with the club’s offensive production — the Tiger-Cats finished second in offensive scoring and first in net offence in 2024 — but the team missed the playoffs at 7-11.

When asked, the 51-year-old native of Butler, Pa. refused to disclose the length of his contract in Steeltown, which was also the case last offseason.

“I appreciate the question, but I’ve never shared length of contract, and I’m not going to now,” said Milanovich.

Goveia was hired as Hamilton’s general manager last month after a decade-long run as an assistant general manager with the Blue Bombers. The native of Burlington, Ont. also declined to answer the question, stating, “I work hard every day.”

Toronto Argonauts

HC Ryan Dinwiddie — 2026

GM Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons — 2026

Toronto’s brain trust is locked up for another two seasons, which seems fitting given its success over the past four seasons.

The Argonauts have gone 46-22 since 2021 and won two Grey Cups, the latter of which occurred despite Chad Kelly missing the first half of the season due to suspension and the league’s championship game due to a broken leg.

There’s been speculation that Dinwiddie could leave for the NFL someday given his level of success and his relatively young age, though he indicated that he has yet to receive any interest from south of the border this offseason.

Ottawa Redblacks

HC Bob Dyce — 2025

GM Shawn Burke — 2025

Dyce and Burke have been in their current roles since 2022 and appear to have Ottawa heading in the right direction. The Redblacks posted a 9-8-1 record this past season and earned a playoff berth for the first time since 2019.

Both men are reportedly receiving contract extensions this offseason, though Burke was coy when asked directly about it.

“I have no idea (when extensions could be announced), but I will say that Bob and myself working together, I thoroughly enjoy it. We want to be in Ottawa and we plan to be in Ottawa, and we’re excited to get into the 2025 season.”

Montreal Alouettes

HC Jason Maas — 2026

GM Danny Maciocia — 2027

Maas and Maciocia, whose relationship dates back to 2002 when they were both in Edmonton, signed extensions shortly after winning the Grey Cup in 2023. Though the club fell short in the playoffs this past year, the Alouettes went 12-5-1 to finish atop the East Division for the first time since 2012.

One change that occurred in Montreal this offseason was the departure of director of football operations Éric Deslauriers, who has since joined Winnipeg. Maciocia made it clear that Deslauriers is a quality professional, but the team was unable to bring him back given the restraints of the operations cap.

“You have an envelope of money and you’ve gotta figure out how you’re going to distribute it, knowing full well that there’s going to be others that are going to be free. That’s what happened in Éric’s case,” said Maciocia on Tuesday.

“I made it a priority to get on the phone and reach out to other general managers and make sure that everybody understood that Éric is a bona fide CFL scout that’s got an extensive background, not only as a player but in the scouting department.”