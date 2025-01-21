Canadian LB Bo Lokombo retires after 10 seasons in CFL

Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 34-year-old spent most of his career with the B.C. Lions, recording 319 defensive tackles, 83 special teams tackles, 17 sacks, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

“I have so many people to thank, starting with the Lions organization for drafting me back in 2013, helping me be part of the organization, and helping me become a man,” said Lokombo on the team’s podcast.

“At 34 years old, I felt it was the right time. I want to be closer to my family. The only thing I’m going to miss is competing with my brothers for a championship. I will be cheering on the guys, supporting not only the Lions but the CFL as a whole.”

Lokombo, who was born in Kinshasa, Zaire and raised in Abbotsford, B.C., was a third-round pick in the Lions in 2013 before returning to the University of Oregon for his final year of collegiate eligibility. He joined the Lions in 2014 and was named All-West Division in 2015 and the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2021. The six-foot-two, 231-pound defender spent his entire career in B.C., aside from 2017 (NFL) and 2019 (Montreal).

“Bo has been a Lion for nine of his ten years in pro football, starting when we drafted him back in 2013,” said general manager Ryan Ridmaiden. “During that time, he has had an excellent career, including winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award. We were proud to have him on the field and in the community for so many years and we wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with life after football.”

In total, the six-foot-two, 231-pound defender made 370 defensive tackles, 92 special teams tackles, 17 sacks, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over 119 career regular-season CFL games.