Homecoming hires: Jordan Maksymic, J.C. Sherritt joining Edmonton Elks as coordinators

The Edmonton Elks have landed Jordan Maksymic and J.C. Sherritt to be their offensive and defensive coordinators, 3DownNation has confirmed.

As first reported by Farhan Lalji of TSN, the deals have not been signed but have been otherwise completed. Once done, it will add two of the CFL’s most coveted young coaches to Mark Kilam’s inaugural staff.

Maksymic has been the B.C. Lions’ offensive coordinator for the past four seasons, helping Canadian QB Nathan Rourke and veteran Vernon Adams Jr. reach new heights with an explosive passing attack. He was a finalist for the Leos’ head coaching job following the firing of Rick Campbell, but ultimately lost out to Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ OC Buck Pierce.

The St. Albert, Alta. native returns to the Green and Gold after previously serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2016 to 2019, earning promotions to pass game coordinator in 2018 and offensive coordinator in 2019. He began his CFL as a video coordinator for the Calgary Stampeders in 2007, later landing an offensive assistant role in Edmonton in 2013. The 37-year-old also spent time as an offensive assistant and running backs coach with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2014 and 2015.

Sherritt spent the 2024 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, serving as linebackers coach and run game coordinator. Along with head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace, he led the league’s toughest run defence with an average of 80.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

Prior to joining the Green and White, Sherritt spent four years working in the NCAA at Washington State, Auburn, and Cal Poly with roles including defensive analyst, linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. He was reportedly a candidate for DC roles in Ottawa and Calgary this hiring cycle.

The Truckee, Calif. native played eight seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton. He recorded 528 tackles, 15 sacks, 14 interceptions, and seven fumble recoveries in 109 career games. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2012 and won the Grey Cup in 2015 with the Green and Gold.

3DownNation’s John Hodge also reported that the Elks have retained Stephen Sorrells as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Edmonton allowed the fewest sacks in the CFL this past season and finished first league-wide in rushing.

The Elks have failed to qualify for the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, finishing with a 7-11 record in 2024. With Kilam, Maksymic, and Sherritt now in place, they hope to have the foundation of a winning coaching staff.