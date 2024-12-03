Burlington’s best: Hamilton Tiger-Cats hire Ted Goveia as general manager

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Ted Goveia as the team’s general manager, according to Rick Zamperin.

The Burlington, Ont. native most recently served as the senior assistant general manager and player personnel director with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He joined the team in 2014 and helped the team reach five straight Grey Cups, winning two in 2019 and 2021.

Goveia’s first job in the CFL came with the Toronto Argonauts in 2010 where he served in multiple roles, including running backs coach, Canadian scouting director, and player personnel director. He won a home Grey Cup in Toronto in 2012 while Scott Milanovich, Hamilton’s current bench boss, was the head coach.

The veteran personnel man previously spent 15 years coaching in U Sports at Mount Allison University, McMaster University, and the University of British Columbia. He is a former member of Football Canada’s board of directors where he served alongside the Honourable Lois Mitchell, the mother of Tiger-Cats’ CEO Scott Mitchell.

Hamilton narrowed its decision to three finalists: Goveia, Geroy Simon, and Kyle Carson. The trio was flown into Toronto for final interviews over the weekend.

The position became available after Ed Hervey was hired away by the Edmonton Elks as the team’s general manager. Mitchell, football operations president Orlondo Steinauer, and chief operating officer Matt Afinec were on the selection committee, with legendary CFL coach and executive Wally Buono serving as a consultant.

The Ticats are coming off a 7-11 year in which they missed the playoffs. Hamilton has the longest Grey Cup drought in the CFL, dating back to 1999.