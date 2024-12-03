Former QB Buck Pierce named B.C. Lions’ head coach

Buck Pierce has been named the B.C. Lions’ new head coach.

“Buck was a candidate we identified early in this process as someone ready to step in and lead our franchise,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “His track record in the Canadian Football League as both a player and a coach says it all. We are excited and proud to bring him back to the BC Lions as our 28th head coach.”

The 43-year-old Hutchinson, Kan. native has been the offensive coordinator with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the past four seasons, helping the team reach the Grey Cup in each of those years. He initially joined the team’s coaching staff in 2014, spending two years as running backs coach and four as quarterbacks coach. He won two CFL championships during his tenure in Winnipeg.

“I’m extremely excited and honoured to take this next step in my coaching career with the organization that originally brought me here nearly 20 years ago,” said Pierce. “My sincere thanks go out to Mr. (Amar) Doman, Duane Vienneau, Neil McEvoy, Ryan Rigmaiden, and the entire organization for instilling their belief that I can lead this great franchise. The building blocks are in place here and we look forward to getting to work as we strive to bring the Grey Cup back to British Columbia.”

Pierce played quarterback in the CFL for nine years, including five with the Lions. He completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 15,289 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 63 interceptions and carried the ball 233 times for 1,684 yards and 14 scores, winning a Grey Cup with B.C. in 2006.

On Monday, 3DownNation reported that the Lions had reduced their search to three candidates: Pierce, Mike Benevides, and Jordan Maksymic. Benevides and Maksymic were incumbents on B.C.’s staff with the former serving as special teams coordinator and the latter serving as offensive coordinator.

The Lions fired Rick Campbell following a 9-9 season in 2024, which included a first-round exit from the playoffs in the West Semi-Final. In four seasons at the helm, the 53-year-old native of Spokane, Wa. posted a 38-30 record and led B.C. to two West Final appearances.