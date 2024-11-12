Randy Ambrosie: Edward Rogers ‘committed’ to ownership of Toronto Argonauts

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie seems encouraged about the future of the Toronto Argonauts following a recent meeting with Rogers Communications’ executive chairman Edward Rogers III and CEO Tony Staffieri.

“I was incredibly impressed by the conversation,” said Ambrosie during his State of the League address in Vancouver. “I thought it was very engaging and a very pleasant conversation. (Rogers) asked a lot of questions about the league and was very curious about some of the things that have been developing.”

“Nothing in the conversation with Edward and Tony led me to any other conclusion other than they were committed to the ownership of the Argonauts. It was not a long meeting, but it was long enough for me to leave with a very good feeling to what I had seen and heard.”

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the parent company of the Argonauts, Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, and more, is set to move under Rogers’ ownership following their purchase of Bell’s stake for a reported $4.7 billion. The deal, which was struck in September, remains subject to approval by regulators and the respective leagues of each team.

Rogers owns Sportsnet, the main rival of TSN, which has been the CFL’s exclusive broadcast partner since 2008. The Toronto Blue Jays have been owned by Rogers since 2000 and compete directly with the CFL on television throughout the summer and the early part of the fall, which raises questions regarding how the Argonauts will be viewed under their new ownership.

On the one hand, Rogers may like the idea of having their teams play simultaneously on competing channels to maximize exposure. On the other hand, they may covet a more in-house approach to how their teams are broadcast. Contrary to Ambrosie’s inclinations, it’s also possible that Rogers will divest themselves of the Argonauts, though there has been no reporting to suggest that’s their goal at this time.

Earlier this year, MLSE appointed Keith Pelley as the company’s new president and CEO. The move was generally seen as a win for the Argonauts, a franchise often considered the dark sheep of the MLSE family, as Pelley previously served as the team’s president, winning a Grey Cup in 2004.

“I’ve known Keith going back some time now, but I’ve gotten to know Keith even better over the last several months,” said Ambrosie. “I think Keith is a special guy and I think Keith knows our league. I think he’s got a very good feel for what it takes to be successful in our league, so I think the pieces are in place for MLSE to be a great ownership group.”

There is strong evidence to suggest that Pelley has been at least somewhat involved in the operations of the Argonauts, who remain without a president following the departure of Bill Manning in July. Ambrosie previously indicated he played a role in embattled franchise quarterback Chad Kelly no longer being part of team activities. The decision came following backlash the team received after Kelly, who had been slapped with a nine-game suspension the month prior, attended rookie camp in June.

Ambrosie, who will leave the league this offseason following a seven-year run as commissioner, offered advice to his eventual successor about moving forward with yet another ownership change taking place in one of the league’s biggest markets.

“I would just encourage them to get to know Keith, build that relationship with Edward and with Tony, and I would press hard to have them help to see the Argonauts reach their fullest potential,” said Ambrosie.

“I shared with Edward and Tony some of my thoughts on what I would observe as being some of the critical elements of a successful CFL franchise. I left that meeting feeling very positive about what I had seen and observed in that conversation.”

While their attendance remains the lowest in the CFL, there are reasons for optimism regarding the Argonauts. The team has appeared in four straight East Finals, reaching two Grey Cups with one win, and attendance reached a seven-year high in 2024 at 15,127 per game. Assuming their acquisition goes through, it’ll be up to Rogers to ensure the positive momentum carries forward.

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will meet in the 111th Grey Cup at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST.