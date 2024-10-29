Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 680 CJOB renew radio deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have renewed their broadcast partnership with 680 CJOB on a “long-term” basis.

“680 CJOB has become synonymous with the Blue Bomber football,” said team president and CEO Wade Miller. “We’re thrilled that our fans will be able to continue listening to the most trusted source for Blue Bombers coverage and we look forward to the continued relationship with the amazing Corus team.”

The number of years covered by the new deal wasn’t disclosed. In the past, the two sides have struck agreements approximately seven years in length.

Derek Taylor has served as the radio voice of the Blue Bombers since 2022 when he took over from Bob Irving, who had a 48-year run in the position.

“680 CJOB is the proud voice of all of our major sports teams in Winnipeg and we are excited to continue this important and long-standing relationship with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers,” 680 CJOB talk and talent manager Lauren McNabb. “We can’t wait to bring many more years of the club’s continued success to our airwaves and to our community.”

The Blue Bombers (11-7) will host the West Final on Saturday, Nov. 9 against the B.C. Lions (9-9) or Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8-1).