The Edmonton Elks’ potential 2025 free agent list

The Edmonton Elks finished the season with an overtime win over the Toronto Argonauts, improving their record to 7-11. Though the club missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season, this was still Edmonton’s best regular-season win total since pre-pandemic after winning only 11 games over the last three years combined.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the team heading into the offseason as head coach Jarious Jackson and general manager Geroy Simon remain in interim roles since Chris Jones was fired in July. With president Rick LeLacheur heading to retirement, however, the team can’t make any long-term decisions regarding its personnel or coaching staff until a new president is hired, which is reportedly imminent.

The Elks have a whopping 30 players heading to free agency, which is likely due to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s front office. When you’re not sure who’s in charge, it’s tough to sign any contract extensions.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterbacks

McLeod Bethel-Thompson (A)

Tre Ford (N)

Dakota Prukop (A)

Running backs

Javon Leake (A)

Fullbacks

None

Receivers

Gavin Cobb (N)

Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (N)

Tevin Jones (A)

Eugene Lewis (A)

Hergy Mayala (N)

Kyran Moore (A)

Offensive linemen

David Foucault (N)

Martez Ivey (A)

Tony Gray (A)

Shane Richards (N)

Hunter Steward (N)

Jakub Szott (N)

Defensive linemen

Samuel Acheampong (N)

DeMarcus Christmas (A)

A.C. Leonard (A)

Romeo McKnight (A)

Shawn Oakman (A)

Jacob Plamondon (N)

Linebackers

Les Maruo (G)

Nyles Morgan (A)

Defensive backs

Darrius Bratton (A)

Jeremie Dominique (N)

Scott Hutter (N)

Derrick Moncrief (A)

Loucheiz Purifoy (A)

Josh Hagerty (N)

Specialists

None

It should be noted that players who finish the season on the practice roster automatically become free agents following a team’s final game. This means that American running back Kevin Brown, Canadian receiver Frédérik Antoine, American receiver Arkell Smith, American offensive lineman Clayton Bradley, American defensive lineman Jordan Strachan, American defensive backs Jalen Green and JJ Ross, and Global kicker Dean Faithfull are currently free agents.