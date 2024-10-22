Winnipeg Jets change game time as Blue Bombers potentially host West Final

The Winnipeg Jets have changed the start time of their home game on Nov. 9 to avoid conflict with the West Final, which could be played across town at Princess Auto Stadium.

The hockey club was originally slated to host the Dallas Stars at 6:00 p.m. CST that day but will now do so at 2:00 p.m. CST. The West Final is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CST regardless of where it’s played, meaning the games will no longer overlap.

The Blue Bombers can clinch first place in the West Division with a win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, which would give them the right to host the West Final for the fourth straight year. The team could still finish first with a loss if the Saskatchewan Roughriders lose to the Calgary Stampeders later that same day.

The football club squandered a chance to clinch first place before their recent bye week, losing to the Toronto Argonauts by a score of 14-11 on Oct. 11. The Blue Bombers committed two turnovers on downs in the game, one of which occurred at Toronto’s one-yard line, while Sergio Castillo missed two field goals.

This isn’t the first time the Jets have changed the start time of one of their games to accommodate the Blue Bombers. The hockey club pushed a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs back one hour to account for the West Final in 2021 and moved puck-drop up an hour against the Stars last year for the same reason.

The Blue Bombers (10-7) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 26 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Jets (5-0-0) currently sit atop the NHL’s Central Division as the NHL’s only remaining undefeated team.