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B.C. Lions

CFL fines Darnell Sankey, Jaxon Ford for high hits in Week 19

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The Canadian Football League has fined B.C. Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey and Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jaxon Ford, it was announced on Thursday.

Sankey was fined for a high hit on Ottawa Redblacks running back Daniel Adeboboye this past week. B.C. won the game 41-20 as Sankey recorded eight defensive tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

The 32-year-old defender has started at 16 regular-season games at linebacker for B.C., recording 102 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 pass knockdowns, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

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Ford was fined for delivering a high hit on Davis Alexander in a 44-24 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. The native of Regina, Sask. started at strong-side linebacker and made four defensive tackles.

The 26-year-old has made 10 starts for the Roughriders this season, and tallied 43 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass knockdown, and one interception.

The CFL’s department of health, safety, and integrity manages league discipline involving fines. The committee includes chief football officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

As per league policy, the league does not announce the dollar amount of fines, discipline related to dress code violations, discipline involving teams or staff, or discipline involving players who have been released. The maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement is half the value of a game cheque.

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