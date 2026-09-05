Official: Montreal Alouettes sign first-round CFL Draft pick Rohan Jones

Photo: Abigail Dean/Los Angeles Rams

The Montreal Alouettes have officially announced the signing of Canadian tight end Rohan Jones.

3DownNation‘s John Hodge was the first to report that the two sides had agreed to terms on Wednesday. It’s a three-year agreement that ties Jones to the team through 2028.

According to local reports, Jones was at practice with the Alouettes on Wednesday but was a non-participant. Didier Orméjuste reported that Jones would “join the Alouettes within the next few days.”

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The six-foot-two, 238-pounder recently attended training camp with the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in the team’s three preseason games and recorded one tackle on special teams. He was waived at the conclusion of training camp.

Jones was the eighth overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft out of the University of Arkansas. In 2025, he caught 19 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games with the Razorbacks.

The Montreal native played at Montana State University in 2024, where he made 30 receptions for 470 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Big Sky and a first-team FCS All-American. He previously played at the University of Maine.

Over 48 career collegiate games, Jones made 13 starts and caught 80 passes for 1,352 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 41 yards and one score, and returned 18 kicks for 395 yards.

Jones recorded a 4.72-second forty-yard dash, a 7.22-second three-cone drill, 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 32.5-inch vertical jump, and a nine-foot, eleven-inch broad jump at his pro day.

The Montreal Alouettes (10-2) officially clinched a playoff spot with a victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday night. They will return to action on Saturday, September 12, when they visit the Lions for a rematch in Vancouver.