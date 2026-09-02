CFL suspends B.C. Lions player Jacob Bond two games for positive drug test

Photo courtesy: Brody Cameron/B.C. Lions

The CFL has suspended B.C. Lions fullback Jacob Bond for two games, the league announced on Wednesday.

The suspension was issued after he tested positive for D-amfetamine, which is classified as a “non-specified stimulant” on the joint drug policy between the league and its players association.

The policy stipulates that suspended players cannot participate in regular-season or postseason games, though they may take part in other activities at the team’s discretion, including practices and meetings.

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First-time offenders of the policy are issued a two-game suspension. Second-time offenders are banned for nine games, third-time offenders are banned for one year, and fourth-time offenders are banned for life.

Bond has played eight regular-season games with the Lions this season and recorded nine special teams tackles. The native of Terrace, B.C. tallied eight special teams tackles over 12 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025.

The six-foot-three, 235-pounder joined the team as a territorial exemption after playing four seasons at linebacker with the Okanagan Sun of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL). He was named the Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and helped the team win the Canadian Bowl in 2022.

The B.C. Lions (6-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (9-2) at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 4 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Lions crushed the Ottawa Redblacks to win a fifth-straight game, while the Alouettes snapped their seven-game winning streak with an upset loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.