Connect with us

News

Canadian DB Trae Tomlinson filing lawsuit to regain NCAA eligibility

Photo: Trae Tomlinson/Instagram

Canadian defensive back Trae Tomlinson is in the process of filing a lawsuit to regain NCAA eligibility, he’s confirmed to 3DownNation. 247 Sports was first to report the news on Monday.

The five-foot-eight, 173-pound defender has been advised by his legal team that the lawsuit could be resolved within a day or two, though they’ve not promised him a firm timeline. They are expecting to officially file by the end of this week.

Tomlinson went unselected in the 2026 CFL Draft. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in May but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

“Being part of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was eye-opening,” Tomlinson told 3DownNation via telephone on Tuesday. “I want to get back there, so this is a chance for me to continue my development and hopefully get another shot.”

The NCAA recently changed its eligibility rules, which has led several recently-graduated student-athletes to take legal action against the organization.

Instead of allowing athletes to play four seasons over a five-year window, athletes are now permitted to play all five seasons in a five-year window. However, there was no exception made for outgoing seniors, some of whom — like Tomlinson — had only played four seasons over four years.

Tomlinson indicated that he’s currently engaged in informal conversations with multiple schools interested in him should he be granted another year of eligibility.

The native of Winnipeg, Man. recorded a 4.63-second forty-yard dash, 36-inch vertical jump, and 10-foot, two-inch broad jump at his pro day in March.

Tomlinson concluded his collegiate career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he played 11 games primarily at slot cornerback. He recorded 26 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

He spent the previous three seasons at the University of Richmond, where he tallied 90 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, 14 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 38 games.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

Next Game Friday, August 28

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Roughriders stagger into BC Place, get knocked out by B.C. Lions (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

2026 Hec Crighton Trophy watchlist: 10 candidates for top U Sports honour

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions bask in defensive redemption, exact sweet revenge on Saskatchewan (& 10 other thoughts)

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Lawrence Woods III

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions sign former Tiger-Cats standout Lawrence Woods III

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Edmonton Elks

‘You felt his presence all day’: Canadian pass rusher Wesley Bailey earns rave reviews from Sean McVay after L.A. Rams preseason victory

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks defend ‘concrete castle of the North’ with loudest statement yet

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills ‘trending positively’ for Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders

CFL advanced stats revealed: 20 leaders and laggards halfway through the 2026 season

Shemar Bridges

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Shemar Bridges after release from Hamilton

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Roughriders stagger into BC Place, get knocked out by B.C. Lions (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign UFL standout Kyahva Tezino

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers waste brilliant start in loss to Elks (& 10 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Scott Milanovich: Bo Levi Mitchell improving but 2026 return ‘little bit of a long shot’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign QB Cameron Peters, release Jarret Doege

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 12

Toronto Argonauts

Tomi Swick, Matthew Good to play Labour Day Classic halftime show in Hamilton

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks hire Jim Popp as senior football advisor

Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast: Redblacks fire Burke and hire Popp, Riders lose again, Lemon shines

Montreal Alouettes

Bobblehead tribute prompted ’emotional week’ for Montreal Alouettes’ Davis Alexander

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes turn up the heat, crush Ottawa Redblacks (& five other thoughts)

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ Darnell Sankey fined for hit that injured Toronto QB Chad Kelly

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Elks Fans Crowd Commonwealth

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not expected to miss time for Toronto Argonauts: report

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ed Hervey

Edmonton Elks

‘I started unscrewing nameplates’: Ed Hervey details locker-room purge that turned Edmonton Elks around

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to start Kaidon Salter against Winnipeg Blue Bombers: report

B.C. Lions

Kaidon Salter harnesses lightning, Zander Horvath unleashes thunder as B.C. Lions upset Bombers (& 11 other thoughts)

Elic Ayomanor

NFL

Comprehensive guide to Canadians and former CFL players in NFL training camps in 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories