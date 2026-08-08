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Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Matt Jaworski

Matt Jaworski
Photo: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have brought back American defensive lineman Matt Jaworski, the team announced on Saturday.

The six-foot-five, 260-pound defender was placed on the team’s retired list in May. He has now been moved to the practice roster.

The 23-year-old signed with Winnipeg last October, initially joining the practice roster. He dressed for one regular-season game, recording one defensive tackle and one sack.

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Jaworski was a four-year collegiate standout at Fordham University, an FCS program located in New York City. He made 167 total tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, eight pass knockdowns, six forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks over 41 collegiate games.

The native of Buffalo, N.Y. earned a second-team All-FCS selection and was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

His father, Matt, played two regular-season games for the Sacramento Gold Miners in 1994.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-4) are currently on a bye.

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