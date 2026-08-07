Nathan Rourke, four other starters officially return for B.C. Lions against Hamilton

Photo courtesy: Brian Johnson/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions are welcoming back five established starters for Saturday’s clash against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, including star quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Rourke officially returned to practice on Tuesday after missing the past two games with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Though the team was optimistic that he would start throughout the week, they made it official by placing him atop the QB depth chart on Friday.

Prior to his injury, Rourke had completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,403 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions through four starts in 2026. He’s also rushed seven times for 71 yards and one major. The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in 2025, while rushing for 564 yards and 10 scores.

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Joining Rourke back on offence is veteran American running back James Butler, who missed last week’s 377-yard rushing performance with a foot injury, and big-bodied Canadian receiver Jevon Cottoy, who was knocked out of the season-opener with a thigh injury. Butler has rushed 62 times for 296 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Cottoy caught 55 passes for 681 yards and six touchdowns last year.

To make room for the new additions, quarterback Tyrie Adams, American running back Emani Bailey, Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala, and Canadian offensive lineman Alex Berwick have all been demoted to the practice roster.

Defensively, the Lions will get American defensive end Levi Bell back in the lineup, as well as veteran American halfback T.J. Lee. In four games this year, Bell has produced six defensive tackles and a sack, while Lee has amassed 19 defensive tackles in the same span. Also back in the saddle are core Canadian special teamers Adam Konar and Patrice Rene.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news for B.C., as run-stuffing defensive tackle Jonah Tavai has been placed on the six-game injured list with a leg injury. Rookie American David Gusta will make his CFL debut in his place.

American defensive back Tyson Russell (ankle) is also out long-term, while Canadian linebacker Chase Henning and American defensive end Colby Taylor have been returned to the practice roster.

The B.C. Lions (2-5) host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5) on Saturday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions beat Winnipeg 35-19 at Princess Auto Stadium last week, while the Ticats lost 44-20 at home to the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

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