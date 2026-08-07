Nick Anderson, David Beard returning for Edmonton Elks against Montreal

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks will have two of their top veterans back in the lineup for Saturday’s matchup with the Montreal Alouettes.

American linebacker Nick Anderson is making his return after missing the last six games with a hamstring injury. He started the team’s first two regular-season games at middle linebacker, recording 12 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

The 26-year-old rose to prominence in 2024 when he was named All-CFL and the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie. He made 111 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 18 regular-season games that year.

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Anderson played only seven regular-season games due to injury in 2025. He made 41 defensive tackles and one sack.

Rookie first-round pick Dariel Djabome will move into a backup role to accommodate Anderson’s return, though there is a possibility he could still start. Canadian linebacker Joel Dublanko, the team’s starter on the weakside, is listed as a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury that left him limited in practice. Star halfback Kordell Jackson (illness) is also a game-time decision.

On offence, the Elks will make major changes to their offensive line thanks to the return of Canadian centre David Beard, who has missed the past three games with a calf injury. The 33-year-old has appeared in 147 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, earning an All-CFL selection in 2024.

Mark Korte has been demoted back to the role of sixth man in order for Beard to start, but fellow Canadian blocker Brett Boyko has earned a promotion to starting right guard. American rookie Joe Cooper, who started last week, and Canadian draft pick Chris Pashula have both been dropped down to the practice roster.

Elsewhere, veteran Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie has been placed on the one-game injured list after making his return from a torn Achilles two weeks ago. Tyshon Blackburn will dress in his stead.

The Edmonton Elks (6-2) visit the Montreal Alouettes (7-1) on Saturday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes beat Ottawa 34-13 in Week 9, while the Elks lost 28-26 to Saskatchewan.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CBS Sports Network internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.