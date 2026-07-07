Dave Dickenson: Calgary Stampeders will ‘move on’ if Ajou Ajou spoils second chance

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The Calgary Stampeders put a lot of time and consideration into last week’s signing of Ajou Ajou, according to head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, who indicated the team will move on from the veteran receiver if he wastes his opportunity.

“It wasn’t a decision you make overnight. For myself, I do believe that you research things and you look into it, and you talk to a lot of people, and you try to make the best informed decision,” Dickenson told the media on Tuesday.

“I’m fine with second chances, but when it’s patterns and it’s not necessarily the sort of behaviour that’s helping our team, then you just move on.”

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Ajou was reinstated by the CFL last week after he met the conditions outlined by the league following his violation of the CFL’s gender-based violence and harassment policy.

The 24-year-old signed with the Stampeders the following day, who released a statement indicating they expect he’ll “demonstrate the qualities of a good teammate and upstanding member of the organization and the community.”

Ajou was suspended in April after a third-party investigation determined he made what the league termed “aggressive and unwelcome physical contact” with multiple women at a Regina restaurant, which led to his immediate release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The alleged incident occurred shortly after the Roughriders won the Grey Cup.

The six-foot-three, 218-pound target was reinstated after he completed 15 counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert, a psychological assessment by another independent expert, and a meeting with CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The league indicated in a press release that any future violations of the CFL’s gender-based violence and harassment policy will result in stricter punishment for Ajou, including the possibility of a lifetime ban.

The native of Brooks, Alta. served the first of a six-game suspension this past week, making him eligible to make his Stampeders debut in Week 11 when the team hosts the B.C. Lions. In the meantime, he’s eligible to practice and attend team meetings at Calgary’s discretion.

“You have to acknowledge when you make mistakes, and you’ve gotta to learn from them. That’s all of us,” said Dickenson. “Then at that point, work hard, earn trust from the team, and move forward, and just try to be an asset.”

The Calgary Stampeders (2-2) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 11 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 58-36 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Alouettes were on bye last week.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.