Winnipeg Blue Bombers release two defenders

Photo: NY Jets. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released American defensive linemen Michael Fletcher and Arnold Young, the team announced on Wednesday.

Fletcher was a collegiate standout over two seasons at Appalachian State University where he made 40 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass knockdown, and one forced fumble.

The six-foot-six, 275-pound native of Flint, Mich. started his collegiate career at Michigan State University, where he notched 31 total tackles and three sacks over 21 games.

The 24-year-old attended training camp with the New York Jets in 2025 and made two tackles, one pass knockdown, and one quarterback hit during the preseason, though he was released upon its conclusion.

Young dominated the NCAA Division III ranks at Montclair State, where he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-NJAC, and a second-team Division III All-American by the Associated Press in 2024.

The six-foot-four, 280-pound pass-rusher recorded 61 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 18 quarterback pressures, and two fumble recoveries over 19 games with the team. He served as an assistant defensive line coach with the program in 2025.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened training camp on May 10. Winnipeg will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23 and second preseason game against the B.C. Lions on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

Winnipeg recently selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to the club’s pass rush. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

In 2025, the Blue Bombers finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.