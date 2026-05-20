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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Nahree Biggins, cut two

Photo: Central Michigan

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Nahree Biggins.

The 24-year-old native of Hillside, N.J. played 34 collegiate game at Central Michigan University, where he made 13 starts and rushed for 676 yards, caught 22 passes for 192 yards, and scored three touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound ball-carrier originally committed to the team as a defensive back, recording 16 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass knockdowns, and one interception.

The Tiger-Cats have also activated American receiver Kyrese Rowan from the suspended list and released two American players: receiver Jesse Matthews and linebacker TaMuarion Wilson.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats opened training camp on May 10. Hamilton will play its two preseason games against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, May 23 and Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 4.

Hamilton recently selected Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Jonathan Denis with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding depth up front. The team’s other major offseason additions include quarterback Tre Ford, receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and linebacker Wynton McManis.

In 2025, the Tiger-Cats finished first in the East Division standings with an 11-7 record, though the team lost the East Final to the Montreal Alouettes.

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