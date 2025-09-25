Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson passes away at age 65

Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson has passed away at age 65.

According to the Green and Gold, Thompson suffered severe complications following surgery, which led to his death.

“Although I had the privilege of working with Larry for less than a year, his impact on me — and on our entire organization — was profound,” president and CEO Chris Morris said in a statement.

“Larry’s toughness and direct nature were matched only by his genuine care for every person connected to the Double E. He led with clarity, courage, and an unwavering belief in people. We will do everything in our power to carry his example with us as we rebuild this franchise in his honour.”

He bought the Double E after selling Thompson Construction Group in 2023. Over four decades under leadership, Thompson grew the Spruce Grove-based company to 1,500 employees and owned 2,000 pieces of equipment.

“My family and I can’t wait to bring our passion for the team to the table as owners and build on the club’s proud history of excellence,” Thompson said when he purchased the franchise in August 2024.

“My promise to our fans is that I’ll do everything in my power to ensure the club has the resources to be the best in the CFL and provide a product our fans can be proud of.”

As per the team, the Edmonton Elks ownership will remain with his wife Deb Thompson who is dedicated to Larry’s vision to revive the Double E as a pillar in the Edmonton sports scene and a leader in the community.

“Our family is devastated with the loss of our anchor. Larry was a legend and our family will continue his legacy far beyond our lifetimes,” Deb Thompson said in a statement.

“Owning EE was a life long dream, my only regret is he isn’t here to enjoy it. I will continue to support the club and community as it has become my dream as well as of our family.”

Thompson attended his first Double E game in 1972. The Thompsons are responsible for stabilizing the franchise he held dear for over 50 years.