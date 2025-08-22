Rookie FB Jacob Bond returns for healthy B.C. Lions against Argos

The B.C. Lions will have a virtually unchanged lineup when they face the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Rookie Canadian fullback Jacob Bond will be the only new addition for the team this week after he missed last week’s game with a thigh injury. The converted linebacker, who joined the team as a territorial exemption from the Okanagan Sun, has appeared in four games and will take the place of rookie offensive lineman Alex Berwick, who has been returned to the practice roster.

The Lions have just four players on the one-game injured list. Three of those — defensive tackles Tibo Debaillie and Marcus Moore, as well as receiver Jermaine Jackson — have been full participants in practice and could return at any time, while defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper remains limited with a knee injury.

Offensive linemen Michael Couture (hand) and Tyler Packer (head), as well as linebacker Adam Auclair (ankle), have been limited participants as they eye a potential return from the six-game injured list after the bye. Offensive linemen Dejon Allen and David Foucault, linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam, and defensive back Tyler Coyle all remain out long-term and ineligible for practice.

The B.C. Lions (5-5) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (2-8) at BMO Field on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a 36-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Argonauts lost 28-20 against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 26 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 1050 in Toronto.