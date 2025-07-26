B.C. Lions without starting DB Jalon Edwards-Cooper against Ticats

The B.C. Lions will be missing one of their starting defensive backs when they take on the league’s hottest passing attack on Sunday.

Boundary halfback Jalon Edwards-Cooper has been placed on the one-game injured list after being limited in practice this week by a knee injury. The 28-year-old, who is in his fifth season with the Lions, has played all seven games for the team this year, recording 15 defensive tackles.

Rookie American Travian Blaylock will make his CFL debut in that vacant starting role, a notable achievement given that he only started two games during his collegiate career at Wisconsin. The five-foot-11, 197-pound DB returned to the team earlier this month after originally being cut in training camp.

The Lions will get a boost to their pass rush this week, as defensive tackle DeWayne Hendrix returns from a thigh injury. In four games to start the year, the veteran offseason addition recorded nine defensive tackles and three sacks. Tomasi Laulile, who made four tackles in three games as his replacement, will go to the one-game injured list due to a knee issue.

One change not made due to injury comes on the offensive line, where former first-round CFL Draft pick Anu Una has been benched in favour of rookie American Ilm Manning at right guard. B.C. will once again be starting just one Canadian along the offensive line for this game, centre Michael Couture.

The B.C. Lions (3-4) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-2) at BC Place Stadium on Sunday, July 27 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a one-sided win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Lions are coming off a 33-27 home loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.