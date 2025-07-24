Edmonton Elks name QB Cody Fajardo starter against Riders, bench Tre Ford

The Edmonton Elks have made their choice at quarterback.

After splitting reps all week, Cody Fajardo will officially make his first start of the season in place of Tre Ford against Saskatchewan. In limited relief action this year, he has completed nine-of-11 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 10 times for 18 yards and four touchdowns.

This marks a setback for Ford, who was pulled from the Elks’ Week 6 loss to the B.C. Lions after he completed just four-of-12 passes for 34 yards and one interception in roughly three quarters of action. The dual-threat pivot also carried the ball four times for 47 yards, but struggled to generate any offensive traction.

The 27-year-old Canadian has been inconsistent this season, completing 82-of-121 pass attempts for 984 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed 16 times for 152 yards and a major.

The former Hec Crighton Trophy winner is in his fourth season with Elks since being selected in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft, and signed a three-year contract extension this offseason to become the team’s starter. In 47 career games, Ford has completed 359-of-534 passes for 4,651 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, while rushing 124 times for 1,129 yards and four scores.

Fajardo, who was acquired via trade by the Elks this offseason, is just one season removed from a Grey Cup MVP performance. The 33-year-old threw for 3,105 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last year with Montreal, helping that team to the best record in the league.

This will mark Fajardo’s first start against his old team since departing Saskatchewan following the 2022 campaign. In nine CFL seasons with Toronto, B.C., Saskatchewan, Montreal, and Edmonton, he has thrown for 18,105 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions, while rushing 2,509 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Elks have placed Canadian starting safety Royce Metchie (ankle) on the one-game injured list and lost American cornerback Devodric Bynum (chest) to the six-game injured list. Rookie J.J. Ross will dress for the first time as the starter to the boundary, while Kenneth Logan Jr. will get the nod at safety. The recently signed Bryce Cosby will also suit up as insurance in the secondary.

American linebacker Brock Mogensen will be a healthy scratch, while receiver Kearis Jackson has been returned to the practice roster. Global linebacker Alex Raich of Switzerland and American defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson will make their debuts.

The Edmonton Elks (1-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, July 25 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off their second bye week of the season, while Saskatchewan beat the B.C. Lions on the road last week by a score of 33-27.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 30 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.