3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 7

Week 7 of the 2025 CFL regular season is here, featuring four divisional matchups. Fresh off a bye week, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will look to avenge their Week 5 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts will play one another coming off the bye. The Edmonton Elks are idle this week.

Calgary-based reporter Ryan Ballantine has taken the lead in our straight-up standings, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire has taken a commanding lead in our picks against the spread. Here are our picks for Week 6 in the CFL.

Thursday, July 17: Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes (-7.5) — 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Toronto Argonauts have made a change along the offensive line as Ryan Hunter is out long-term after being struck by a car, leaving CFL rookie Anim Dankwah to start at right tackle. He’ll be tasked with helping protect Nick Arbuckle, as Chad Kelly remains out, while Wynton McManis has returned to Toronto’s defence following a three-game absence. The Alouettes are looking healthy coming out of their bye week as Davis Alexander, receiver Austin Mack, and left tackle Nick Callender are all back in the lineup.

ABBOTT: McManis’ return guarantees Toronto will be better. Alexander’s return guarantees Montreal will be the best.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: Arbuckle has been losing games, but they have been close games.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: The Alouettes have a better roster, are playing at home, AND have their starting quarterback under centre.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: Alexander is back and the Alouettes right the ship.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Davis Alexander comes back and puts on an impressive performance.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: Davis Alexander relights the Alouettes’ fire.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: Alexander returns and so do Montreal’s winning ways.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: Davis Alexander returns and reminds everyone how good this Montreal team is.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McGUIRE: It’s hard to bet against the Alouettes at Percival Molson on a night game even without the air horns. Look for the Boatmen to cover the spread, though.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: Montreal has been good at home. I expect more of the same. Toronto is due for a good performance — this is a good spot for them to cover.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 10, Toronto 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 6, Toronto 4.

Friday, July 18: Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-3.5) — 8:30 p.m. EDT

The Stampeders are riding a two-game winning streak after knocking off the Blue Bombers and Roughriders by double digits to take first place in the West Division. Winnipeg had a bye week to lick their wounds and study the game film, though it appears they could be without star receiver Dalton Schoen and left tackle Stanley Bryant, both of whom are nicked up. This game marks Winnipeg’s eighth-straight sellout dating back to last season, which means Calgary will be tasked with handling a raucous crowd.

ABBOTT: Calgary is a genuine contender, but nobody beats Winnipeg off the bye.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: The great thing about Calgary’s start is my colleagues doubt about their legitimacy and how it has propelled me to the top of the pick’em standings.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: The Bombers will be out for revenge but the Stampeders might just be the hottest team in the CFL.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: Calgary is real but beating the Bombers at home is a big ask these days.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Zach Collaros at home is a different animal to face. The Stampeders will put a fight, but I see them losing in the end.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: The Stampeders are for real but winning at Princess Auto Stadium is super tough.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: The extra week of rest helps the Bombers.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

KLEIN: Beating the Bombers in Winnipeg is a lot to ask. Calgary is for real, so they keep this close, but the Bombers should take a close one.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: The sleeping giant has been woken up. There’s no way the Stampeders embarrass Winnipeg like that again, especially with the loudest crowd in the league.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Calgary.

THOMAS: Beating Saskatchewan in Saskatchewan was a statement for the Stampeders, who have already bested the Bombers. Calgary to win and to cover.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 7, Calgary 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 7, Winnipeg 3.

Saturday, July 19: Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions (pick’em) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Roughriders are coming off their first loss of the season and have a banged up secondary as Tevaughn Campbell, Rolan Milligan Jr., and Marcus Sayles are dealing with various injuries. B.C. is heading in the other direction as the team has won two straight games, including a blowout of the Elks last week. Saskatchewan won the last meeting between these teams back in Week 4, though the Lions were without franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke due to injury.

ABBOTT: Saskatchewan may be green, but they won’t be Rourke’s kryptonite.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: B.C.’s wins have only come against Edmonton and a dilapidated Montreal squad. Until they beat someone else, I’m not sure I can pick them.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: The Lions look like they’re about to go streaking.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: Great quarterbacks pick apart Saskatchewan’s zone defence. Rourke will do the same.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t see the Riders losing two straight games.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: The Lions are rolling, while the Roughriders are beat up.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: If not for injuries, I’d say this stays close. The Lions continue their streak.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: The Riders suffered their first setback this week. Nathan Rourke and the Lions can take it to Saskatchewan in the same way Vernon Adams Jr. did last week.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McGUIRE: Saskatchewan hasn’t done well under the dome lately but look for them to snap out of it here. Trevor Harris can find his groove and outduel Nathan Rourke.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

THOMAS: An in-rhythm Nathan Rourke is scary, but I expect a bounce-back game from Saskatchewan.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 6, Saskatchewan 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 6, Saskatchewan 4.

Sunday, July 20: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks (+1.5) — 7:00 p.m. EDT

Hamilton is riding a three-game winning streak that’s led them to the top of the East Division, thanks to seven touchdowns from M.O.P. front-runner Kenny Lawler. The team completed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Redblacks last week in the first half of this home-and-home. Ottawa has now lost three straight games to fall to last place in the standings at 1-5, leading some to wonder if a coaching change could be possible if the Redblacks lose this game.

ABBOTT: Winning back-to-back against the same team is hard, but Ottawa just doesn’t have it in them right now to get the ship righted.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Why is the spread this close?

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: Staring down rock bottom, the Redblacks simply cannot go into their bye with a 1-6 record.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: The heat continues to climb in Ottawa, while Hamilton keeps on rolling.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Bob Dyce’s job might be in the line and it’s never easy to beat a team twice in two weeks. Ottawa will play its best game of the season.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: The Redblacks rally to prevent any chance of a coaching change in the nation’s capital.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: The Tiger-Cats are finding ways to win.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: Hamilton is just a better football team right now.

Straight-up: Hamilton Against the spread: Hamilton

McGUIRE: Dru Brown will be at his best but that still isn’t better than Kenny Lawler at his best. Look for the Tiger-Cats to sweep the home-and-home.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: Hamilton is building consistency, while Ottawa is struggling. The Tiger-Cats cannot afford a let down here, and I don’t expect one.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 7, Ottawa 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 7, Ottawa 3.

2025 records (straight-up)

BALLANTINE — 15-7

HERRERA-VERGARA — 14-8

HOSKINS — 14-8

KLEIN — 14-8

McGUIRE — 14-8

ABBOTT — 13-9

GASSON — 13-9

HODGE — 13-9

FILOSO — 12-10

THOMAS — 12-10

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 16-7

ABBOTT — 12-11

BALLANTINE — 12-11

HERRERA-VERGARA — 12-11

KLEIN — 12-11

GASSON — 11-12

FILOSO — 10-13

HOSKINS — 10-13

THOMAS — 10-13

HODGE — 9-14