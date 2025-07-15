Ryan Hunter out long-term for Toronto Argonauts after being hit by car: report

The Toronto Argonauts will be without award-winning offensive lineman Ryan Hunter after he was recently struck by a car, TSN’s Matthew Scianitti reported on Tuesday.

The accident reportedly occurred while Hunter was riding a scooter to attend practice on Toronto’s first day back from their recent bye week.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound blocker started the team’s first five regular-season games, making four starts at right tackle and one start at left guard. He will reportedly be replaced in the starting lineup by Anim Dankwah, who joined the Argonauts this year after NFL stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Hunter is a two-time All-CFL selection and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last year. The 30-year-old native of North Bay, Ont. was a first-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of Bowling Green State University and joined the Argonauts in 2022 following NFL stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-4) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-2) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on byes this past week, giving them a chance to rest up.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and TSN 690 in Montreal.