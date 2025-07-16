Official: Davis Alexander, Austin Mack return for Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will have franchise quarterback Davis Alexander and star receiver Austin Mack back in the lineup when they take on the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday. Both players missed the team’s last two games due to hamstring injuries.

Alexander led Montreal to three straight wins to start the season, throwing for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 26-year-old native of Gig Harbor, Wash. remains undefeated as a CFL starter, compiling a perfect 7-0 record.

Mack made 12 receptions for 185 yards over Montreal first three games. The 27-year-old native of Fort Wayne, Ind. was named All-CFL in his first season with the Alouettes in 2023 when he caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns.

Nick Callender has also returned after missing the team’s last four games due to a foot injury. The six-foot-six, 321-pound blocker will start at left tackle, replacing Des Holmes.

The Alouettes have also made a change to their defence as veteran defensive back Najee Murray will start at strong-side linebacker. Tiawan Mullen, a rookie out of Indiana University, started the team’s first five games there but was released earlier this week. Murray, who previously started at field-side halfback, will be replaced by rookie Robert Kennedy, a rookie out of North Carolina State.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (1-4) at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on byes this past week, giving them a chance to rest up.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and TSN 690 in Montreal.